Karl-Anthony Towns still keeps tabs on his former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Anthony Edwards, and the bond between the two remains strong despite Towns now wearing New York Knicks blue. The big man recently opened up about watching Edwards develop into one of the league's most generational talents.

In a recent interview on The Young Man & the Three podcast, which was shared by ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter, Towns revealed his genuine admiration for Edwards. “I get so proud when I see him doing well. I have my driver pass by a lot, the Adidas store, just to see the Anthony Edwards sign,” Towns said. He added that watching Edwards thrive makes him feel like a proud big brother.

The five-time All-Star explained that he took on a mentorship role with Edwards during their time together in Minnesota, helping guide him through the challenges of NBA life. Their relationship developed into something deeper than just teammates, with Towns embracing a big brother role as Edwards evolved from a promising rookie into an MVP candidate.

When asked what makes Edwards special, Towns pointed to more than just physical gifts.

“His want, his mind. I think his charisma and stuff is what gets people to lean in to hear what he has to say. But it's his want to be great that keeps people in his ecosystem,” Towns explained.

Towns believes Edwards has mastered the balance between attracting fans with his personality and keeping them engaged through elite play.

Edwards led the NBA with 320 three-pointers during the 2024-25 season and finished third in Clutch Player of the Year voting while helping Minnesota reach the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games.

The two recently faced off in a preseason matchup at Madison Square Garden on October 9, with the Knicks winning 100-95 in overtime. Towns recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Edwards led Minnesota with 17 points. They'll meet again twice during the regular season as both chase championship aspirations with their respective squads.