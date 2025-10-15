The Minnesota Timberwolves trading Anthony Edwards is a bold prediction for the upcoming season. However, if that’s ever the case, he wants a heads-up from ESPN’s Shams Charania. Charania reflected on the Dallas Mavericks’ trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers — the most shocking trade in recent NBA history — for Anthony Davis.

For Charania, the news was so unbelievably surprising that he himself wondered if it was a hoax, he recalled, per Anthony Edwards’ YouTube channel.

“The Luka Doncic trade — that was a wild night. And these awards are called the Believe That Awards, right? So, I didn’t believe that,” Charania said. “I thought I was being catfished, honestly. I thought my phone was being hacked. I thought the people that were sending me the information were being hacked. I remember I got the first text at like 11:05 PM Central, Chicago.”

Moments before breaking the news, Charania admits he was shaking, considering the level of shock that would follow his initial post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I’m chillin, and I tweeted out seven minutes later. So, between those seven minutes, my hands were shaking because you just know the ramifications it has,” Charania added. “No one ever expects a guy like Luka — like you, Ant — no one expects a player like you to get traded.”

Edwards immediately cut Shams Charania off to give him some advice.

“If you know I’m [about] to get traded, you better motherf****** text me,” Edwards said. “Don’t leak that s*** on Twitter/X. Send me a text. Let me know.”

Anthony Edwards on not winning this accolade for Timberwolves

Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards doesn’t think he’ll ever win DPOY. Playing alongside Rudy Gobert and defensive wing Jaden McDaniels, Edwards doesn’t believe he’ll ever be in the running, he said, per Timberwolves reporter Andrew Dukowitz.

“I don’t really think I’m going to be able to win Defensive Player of the Year, I got two of the best defenders on my team, so it’s gonna be hard for me to win. I don’t want to take it away from those guys,” Edwards said.

“But as long as my impact is there every night, I should be okay. As long as I make the All-Defensive Team, that means something. But Defensive Player of the Year might be hard for me. But MVP and championship, that’s the goal.”

Edwards and the Timberwolves will look to build on their back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances this upcoming season.