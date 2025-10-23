The Los Angeles Chargers are aiming to bounce back from their ugly loss to the Indianapolis Colts with a big win over the Minnesota Vikings for Thursday Night Football.

The game is a few hours away, and a lot of the injury reports are being finalized. The Vikings are seeing running back Aaron Jones make his return to the team after an IR stint. Minnesota continues to deal with injuries as well as the Bolts.

Los Angeles is hoping that Joe Alt is active for this game, and the same can be said about fellow tackle Trey Pipkins. The offensive line has been very banged up, and the offensive group and team can excel when healthy. Ahead of the game, the Bolts are elevating two running backs to the roster in place of the top three injured backs: Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton, and Hassan Haskins. It is really a shame that the offense can never be at its fullest with a ton of starters out.

“Chargers elevated RBs Nyheim Hines and Jaret Patterson from the practice squad for tonight's game vs. Vikings.”

Nyheim Hines is a veteran running back with a history of playing with the Colts and Buffalo Bills. Against the Miami Dolphins a few weeks back, his kickoff return for 40 yards helped get the Bolts in position to win the game at the end. Hines will be the backup to Kimani Vidal on Thursday. Hampton is a few weeks away from returning from the IR, and the Bolts won't rush him back.

Hines did not get a carry last week against the Colts. Haskins got one carry but injured his hamstring in the loss. Vidal ended with only 20 yards on nine carries. If the Bolts want to win this game tonight, they must get the running game involved. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores will blitz Justin Herbert all night long.