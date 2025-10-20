“Ant-man” Anthony Edwards has delivered his message loud and clear, and it’s one the league should take seriously. Moreover, the star guard of the Minnesota Timberwolves has spent the entire offseason chasing something far beyond stats, endorsements, or fame. As a result, as the new NBA season approaches, Timberwolves fans can feel Anthony Edwards shifting into a new gear.

During those months, Edwards kept hearing the same word echo in his head: a single, relentless reminder of what separates great players from legends. Day after day, whether he was running the stairs at Target Field, pushing through early morning gym sessions, or carefully studying film of Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, that voice kept saying one word: unstoppable.

“Unstoppable,” Edwards told The Athletic. “As long as I can get to that point, I’m good.” At that point, it was clear this wasn’t a boast, it was a mission statement. Now, as he enters his sixth NBA season with the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards is done chasing validation. He’s not content with All-Star nods, highlight dunks, or even comparisons to Michael Jordan. Instead, what drives him now is becoming the player no defense can contain.

Up to this point, the transformation has been deliberate. Edwards already led the Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals, proving he can carry a once-struggling franchise into championship territory. Even so, he knows that taking the final step toward a championship in Minnesota means becoming the one player every opponent dreads facing.

When the moment came, and he was asked what he wants people to say about him when it’s all said and done, Edwards didn’t hesitate. Moreover, his response summed up his evolution and his confidence in one unforgettable line.

“All I want them to say is we couldn’t guard him,” he said. “We. Could. Not. Guard. Shawty.”

In the end, that’s not just swagger, it’s a warning shot to the entire NBA. Now, the only question is, who’s brave enough to try guarding him this season?