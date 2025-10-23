The New York Giants face one of their most important games of the season in Week 8. New York heads to Philadelphia with a chance to sweep their division rival in front of their home crowd. Giants veterans are making sure that rookie QB Jaxson Dart is ready for playing his first road game in Philadelphia.

Giants receiver Darius Slayton warned that Dart is about to receive some hate from Eagles fans this weekend.

“Yeah, I mean, if he didn’t have any haters, he’ll find where they all live,’’ Slayton said per Paul Schwartz of The New York Post. “He’s about to get introduced to all of ’em.’’

Tight end Daniel Bellinger even warned that Dart needs to “stick close” to his teammates when playing in Philly.

“You know you got to stick close to your brothers in the locker room, just kind of stay as tight as one group because that team and that fan base, they’re going to get a little gritty on the sidelines,’’ Bellinger added. “I would tell him, ‘Listen, focus on you, focus on the team and stick together and not worry about the outside noise.’”

Giants at Eagles should be one of the best games on the Week 8 slate.

Jaxson Dart looking forward to playing the villain against Eagles

But Dart is not deterred by New York's veterans who warn about Philadelphia

The rookie quarterback said he is excited to take in the “hostility” when playing in Philly in Week 8.

“Yeah it's going to be intense for sure,” Dart said on Wednesday, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. “I can't wait to go out there and compete and kind of feel like the hostility in the air. The rivalry between the two organizations… it's going to be really cool.”

Dart also added that he is excited to play the villain role this weekend in Philadelphia.

“Yeah I think a little bit,” Dart concluded. “I think anybody finds it enjoyable when you're able to win games on the road. That's something that we haven't done yet, so we're still chasing that and I'm just excited for the environment.”

Now the question becomes whether or not Dart will end up eating his words.

Giants at Eagles kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.