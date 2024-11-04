Commercials are a great way to promote a product or service. It's nearly the same case for the NBA and the players' endorsement deals. Throughout the years, there's no question that the NBA often features basketball greatness as the best basketball league in the world.

In fact, that very same message has been conveyed in different ways by various players and platforms, a handful of which continue to still be remembered today. Here are the 10 most iconic NBA-related commercials, ranked.

10. Converse commercial with Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

In a rivalry that stemmed since their college basketball days all the way to the NBA ranks, there was no doubt that Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were competitive against each other to the point both players initially disliked each other.

However, it was also during this commercial where the two warmed up to each other. Nonetheless, the commercial showcased these two stars' rivalry that eventually saved the NBA.

9. Jordan Brand: What is Love (2003)

There's no question that Michael Jordan fanatics remember the What is Love commercial released by Nike. The commercial features Jordan's highlights and sneakers throughout the years. It was a fitting video that reminded everyone about Jordan's love for the game. In fact, it perfectly encapsulates the reason why His Airness came out of retirement.

8. Charles Barkley's “I am not a role model” Nike commercial

Charles Barkley was one of the best rebounders during his era despite being undersized. But while Barkey's game was turning heads, he certainly made sure in this Nike commercial that he wasn't a role model. The commercial was iconic and unique, with Barkley perfectly making his claims that fit well with his controversial personality.

7. NBA 2K10 commercial

In a light moment between these two well-loved superstars, there's no doubt that this NBA 2K commercial had no shortage of competitiveness and basketball passion. Given that Derrick Rose and Kobe Bryant were two of the biggest stars during this time, it was a no-brainer for 2K Sports to sign these two up to promote their video game. And it was executed perfectly.

6. LeBron James' Come out of nowhere

Fresh from doing the impossible by leading the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Golden State Warriors after facing a 3-1 Finals series deficit, James was immortalized after helping the Cavs become the first team in history to do so. Furthermore, it was a promise fulfilled. This commercial captured James' fighting spirit while sending a strong message to the underdogs around the world.

5. Gatorade: Be Like Mike

In 1992, Jordan was in the midst of the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat run. Around this time, Jordan was pretty much cementing his legacy as the GOAT. His GOAT campaign was helped cemented by this Gatorade commercial.

The commercial featured Jordan's highlight plays combined with the song of Be Like Mike. With regular people also trying to replicate Jordan's moves, there was no doubt that the public caught on.

4. 2008 NBA playoffs commercial

There's no question that NBA players express their love for the game on the basketball court. However, that doesn't mean that they're also capable of expressing that passion in words.

In this commercial footage by the NBA, every star player had some strong words for the upcoming playoffs in 2008. There was no shortage of star power and competitiveness among the greatest players to do it.

3. NBA: Where Amazing Happens

Although this was relatively the footage from a game, the sequence was creatively done, especially during its time. The NBA simply wanted to remind fans that the NBA is where amazing happens. With the connection between Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, there was no question that these two players embodied that caption.

2. 2011-2012 NBA on TNT Opening

Everybody was eager for the 2011-2012 NBA season. When NBA on TNT released their opening tease, everyone's excitement just went through the roof, as they reminded everyone as to why the NBA will live on forever.

The footage features star players across different generations playing for the same teams. It certainly reminded everyone that not only has basketball been around for many years, but it also sent a message that greatness has continued to show in different forms in different eras.

1. 2013 NBA Christmas Day

Not a lot of commercials will top the commercial of the 2013 edition NBA Christmas Day. Every basketball fan looks forward to enjoying Christmas by watching NBA Christmas Day games. But in this 2013 edition, it not only featured the best basketball players, but they flaunted their nearly flawless basketball skills and executed their respective roles to perfection.