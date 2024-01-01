Proper shooting form is generally key to success in the NBA. However, here's 10 players that have found success in an unorthodox way.

Shooting from the perimeter has been an important weapon in the NBA for a long lime. It spaces the floor and scores more points when doing it from beyond the arc.

Part of making jumpers is mastering the mechanics and fundamentals of shooting. In the NBA, there are plenty of shooters that have displayed some of the best shooting forms we've ever seen. In fact, some of which like Ray Allen and Klay Thompson, resort to jump shots that look more textbook than ever.

However, there are some NBA players who don't always display textbook jumpers. Nevertheless, they still found a way to put the ball through the basket.

Although having a great form is key to making perimeter shots, the most important factor of shooting is still putting the ball through the basket. Let's rank the 10 most unorthodox shooting forms in NBA history.

10. Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah made a name for himself in the NBA with his hustle and grit on defense. However, it's safe to say that shooting wasn't his best asset.

He wasn't really an accurate jump shooter thanks to his awkward form. In fact, he's even airballed open shots in the past, including free throws. However, he was still a 70 percent free-throw shooter.

9. Bill Cartwright

Bill Cartwright easily has one of the weirdest shooting forms of all time. Just take a closer look at how he grabs the ball before his release point.

However, Cartwright's 7-foot-1 frame allows him to make those jumpers from midrange and close to the basket. Furthermore, he was also a respectable 77 percent from the charity stripe. His presence at the center position played a role in helping the Chicago Bulls seal their first three-peat.

8. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Coming out of Kentucky, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist looked like he would have a promising NBA career after the Charlotte Bobcats selected him with the second-overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. But due to injuries, Kidd-Gilchrist had his career cut short, playing only for eight seasons in the NBA.

However, Kidd-Gilchrist also gained popularity for the wrong reasons, thanks to his late and awkward jump shot. It also didn't help that he only shot 27 percent from deep.

The Golden State Warriors are known for their 3-point shooting. However, a lot would agree that isn't Draymond Green's best asset.

While his defense and playmaking have been key to the Warriors' dynasty, at least when he's not being suspended by the NBA, his shooting isn't quite as reliable compared to the Splash Brothers. Green's shooting form gained attention from NBA fans, and they gave it a name of the “backpack shot.” With an unorthodox form, Green can't really say much against his critics, with him only shooting 32 percent on 3-pointers.

6. Andre Ingram

From being a math tutor and grinding in the NBA G-League, we have to give it to Andre Ingram for achieving his NBA dreams. In fact, some Laker fans wouldn't forget his explosive NBA debut that saw him drill plenty of threes with his unusual stroke. Although his shots were awkward at best, Ingram's brief NBA stint saw him convert nearly 42 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

5. Matt Bonner

Matt Bonner was a name that rings a bell for San Antonio Spurs fans. Despite not having the greatest of shooting forms, Bonner's calling card was his elite 3-point shooting.

The 6-foot-10 marksman made 41 percent of his threes and 78 percent of his free throws. Furthermore, he was a key piece that helped the Spurs win two NBA championships.

4. Kevin Martin

Speaking off accuracy with an unusual form, there's no question that Kevin Martin is one of the best shooters at one point in the NBA. Even with a quick and unorthodox form, Martin was able to drain a lot of his 3-point shots, hitting a 38 percent clip from behind the arc.

In fact, during the 2012-13 season, Martin made a career-high 43 percent of his shots from downtown. While his shooting form certainly received questionable attention, his scoring prowess was often overlooked, making him one of the most underrated players of all time.

3. Shawn Marion

Next up on this list is Shawn Marion. Marion is a four-time All-Star and an NBA champion. However, he's more famous for his two hand-balloon shot that somehow finds its way through the nets. In fact, this is a star that once shot 39 percent for a single season in the NBA.

There are plenty of reasons as to why Tyrese Haliburton's shot isn't as aesthetically pleasing. However, his playmaking and shooting are what makes him a potential All-Star.

In fact, it's safe to say that he's also one of the building blocks for the Pacers' bright future. While his shooting form is unusual at best, it's hard to ask him to change it when he's a 41 percent shooter from deep.

A lot would agree that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an awkward jump shot. However, the same people would also agree that he's one of the deadliest scorers in the league today.

Whether it's clutch time or being the leading scorer of the team, the Thunder surely has something special in the Canadian shooting guard. As a result, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. SGA is just one of those players who can easily drop a 30-piece in any game.