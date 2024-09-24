Coming all the way from Serbia, Boban Marjanovic made his presence felt in the NBA with his sheer size alone. The former NBA center stands tall at 7-foot-4. After nine seasons in the NBA, Marjanovic signed to play for Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul of the Turkish Basketball League.

Although Marjanovic is a physical presence, there's no question that he's also a gentle giant with a soft heart. In fact, NBA players will even agree that he was one of the nicest players in the league. With Marjanovic leaving for Turkey, let's rank the 10 most wholesome Boban Marjanovic moments.

10. A shoutout to his family

After dropping 15 points and 16 rebounds in a 130-84 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Boban Marjanovic notched his first double-double of the 2019-2020 season. During the postgame interview, Marjanovic's first words were to greet his family.

9. Boban Marjanovic tries to do the iconic Disney logo

With the NBA moving the 2019-20 season inside the NBA Bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NBA games were held inside the Disneyland campus. Given Marjanovic's wholesome reputation, it isn't surprising that he was selected alongside Luka Doncic to do a Disney promo.

8. Giving back love to his fans

Despite his 7-foot-4 frame, it's safe to say that Marjanovic has been a gentle giant. As a result, it isn't surprising to see him earn some fans. In fact, a fan named Cassius flew as much as 5,000 miles to see the Houston Rockets center in action in 2024. Not only did Marjanovic interact with Cassius but even gave him an autograph and his Rockets jersey.

7. Friendship with The Joker

Playing together for the Serbian national basketball team, it's easy to see why three-time MVP Nikola Jokic always loved catching up with Boban. In fact, the two have always been fond of each other. Moreover, the Nuggets star even claimed Marjanovic to be a really great friend, as their relationship dates back to even before the two played together in the league.

6. Giving love to the Philippines

Despite parading a young group of players, the Philippines national team threatened Marjanovic and Serbia with an upset in 2021. However, the Serbian national team got the job done by winning 83-76. But when the games were done, both sides showed great sportsmanship, highlighted by Marjanovic even showing love to the Philippines and its wild basketball fans.

5. Playing hoops with grandpa

Although Marjanovic decides to rest from basketball during the offseason, that didn't stop the Rockets big man from shooting some hoops with his grandfather. In fact, the elderly Marjanovic even managed to sink a basket in their home's backyard with the Serbian center cheering in the background.

4. Boban's first post-game interview

It isn't so often that Marjanovic gets picked as the Player of the Game. In fact, it was his first time to be engaged in an interview with the TNT crew.

As a result, Marjanovic even confessed to how nervous he was interacting with former Basketball Hall of Famers. But despite his nervousness, the Serbian big man never failed to be humble and continued to deal with it in the most wholesome way possible.

3. Congratulating Luka Doncic

Although Marjanovic no longer plays for the Dallas Mavericks, that didn't stop him from congratulating his former teammate and good friend Luka Doncic. Luka had just dropped a career-high 73 points in a 148-143 win against the Atlanta Hawks in 2024.

His total output was the third most in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain's 100 and Kobe Bryant's 81. Later that night, Marjanovic took to social media to greet his former teammate for the magnificent performance.

2. Singing to his wife

While Marjanovic has been a great professional basketball player on the court, it seems like the 7-4 big man is also a loving husband to his wife, Milica Krstić. In fact, with the help of his former teammate Maxi Kleber, Marjanovic decided to use his vocals to sing for his wife.

But more importantly, Marjanovic even sang his own version of the hit song Shallow by changing up the lyrics. The hit song Shallow was originally performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in their hit film A Star is Born.

1. Free Chicken for everybody

It's common for NBA players to make their free throws. However, it's quite a rare sight for a player to intentionally miss them. Despite now playing for the Houston Rockets, Boban decided to intentionally miss all of his shots from the charity stripe against his former team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

In the game, the Clippers promised free Chick-Fil-A sandwiches to its audience if a player from the opposing team missed consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter. As the man of the people, Boban obliged to the Clippers fans and even celebrated with them in 2024.