Star Wars does more than just make great movies. They've also made some spectacular games. Here's a list of the best Star Wars games ever.

It's been over six months since we've last seen a Star Wars video game be released. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, was released in April 2023. While it was a great game, it seems safe to say that it doesn't have a place in the Star Wars video game Mount Rushmore. To expand upon that, let's take a look at five of the best Star Wars games to ever be released.

Honorable Mentions: LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The LEGO Star Wars games are too much nostalgic fun to completely leave off this list. Starting with The Complet Saga, the game has a wide array of characters, levels, and fun for players of all ages to enjoy. It's a quite simple game (except maybe for the Pod Race and Gunship levels) which makes it incredibly kid-friendly. Character customization allows players to create their own Jedi, Sith, or bounty hunter as they roam the Galaxy. It encapsulates almost every moment from the original six Star Wars movies into a total of 36 levels and allows for relatively easy completion for players of all ages. Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga only fails to crack the top five due to its lack of creativity outside of the main-level story modes.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is still very new. Released in April 2022, this game captures the essence of all nine of the major Star Wars films into one massive game. The best part about The Skywalker Saga is by far its free play mode. Players already knew what to expect with levels in the story, but the free-play journey of completing sidequests with different characters is incredibly fun. With hundreds of characters to play as and dozens of planets to visit, it's quite hard to run out of things to do in this game. But perhaps it's maybe too hard to complete.

1. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR)

Regarded by many as one of the greatest Star Wars games ever made, KOTOR stands out for its compelling narrative, deep RPG mechanics, and morally ambiguous choices. Developed by BioWare, it immersed players in the Old Republic era, allowing them to shape their character's path as either a noble Jedi or a cunning Sith. The game's storytelling, memorable characters, and innovative gameplay made it a timeless classic.

2. Star Wars: The Forced Unleashed

The Force Unleashed is celebrated for its engaging lightsaber combat and immersive storyline. Players step into the shoes of Galen Marek, a force sensitive human as he grapples with his past and current struggles. The game's robust lightsaber mechanics, alongside Force powers and intense duels, captivated players, earning it a revered status among Star Wars enthusiasts. Marek has grown to become a fan favorite of gamers, and credit can be given to the fact that Darth Vader himself plays a large part in his training and the game.

3. Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005)

The 2005 iteration of Battlefront II was a landmark in the multiplayer shooter genre. It offered expansive battles across iconic Star Wars locations, letting players engage in large-scale conflicts as infantry, heroes, and vehicles from the saga. The game's diverse gameplay modes, from Galactic Conquest to space battles, provided endless hours of immersive Star Wars action. Players can duel as their favorite Jedi, Sith, and Bounty Hunters in a game that was ahead of its time. Battlefront was so ahead of its time that Lucasfilm Games decided to make a new Battlefront II in 2017. There are so many different ways to play in Star Wars Battlefront that it simply never disappoints.

4. Star Wars: TIE Fighter

TIE Fighter remains a benchmark for space combat simulators. Released in 1994, it offered players a chance to experience the Galactic Empire's perspective, piloting TIE fighters and engaging in thrilling space battles. The game's intricate flight mechanics, challenging missions, and rich storytelling set against the backdrop of the Galactic Civil War earned it critical acclaim. Space battles are one of the best things Star Wars has to offer. TIE Fighter allows players to get behind the controls of a spaceship and run through a gauntlet in the Star Wars Galaxy.

5. Star Wars: Republic Commando

Republic Commando stood out for its unique take on the Star Wars universe, focusing on a squad of clone troopers during the Clone Wars. The game's tactical gameplay and squad-based mechanics allowed players to lead their teams through intense missions. Its gritty portrayal of the Clone Wars era and the camaraderie among the clone troopers resonated with fans. While this game is almost 19 years old, the fan love for it has continued to grow, especially after the release of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. The lives, stories, and tragedies of the Clone Troopers truly excite fans. Republic Commando is a classic that fans can always come back to.

Each of these games contributed something unique to the Star Wars gaming universe, whether through innovative gameplay mechanics, captivating storytelling, or immersive world-building. They've left a lasting impact on both the fandom and the gaming industry as a whole, showcasing the versatility of the franchise across various genres and eras.