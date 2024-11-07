Stretch big men have become a valuable asset in today's NBA. They help space the floor, allowing more teams to operate efficiently. Unlike in years past, big men haven't been shy to pull the trigger from beyond the arc, which has been a significant change in the modern era. Here are the 10 greatest big-men shooters of all time.

10. Andrea Bargnani

Career 3PT FG: 35%

Although Andrea Bargnani wasn't the top-overall pick that took over the NBA, the Italian big man was still capable of doing some damage beyond the arc. The stretch big man shot the ball at a high clip, especially for his time.

In fact, he loved shooting the ball so much to the point that he tended to neglect his duties as a big man, particularly the rebounding department. Bargnani simply responded to that criticism by saying “It's called basketball, not rebound ball.”

Career 3PT FG: 36%

Known as the unicorn, Kristaps Porzingis certainly made waves in the NBA, especially during his peak as an All-Star. With the skills of a modern big man, Porzingis also has the tools to stroke it from beyond the arc. With Porzingis shooting it at a decent clip, there's no doubt that the Celtics are eager for his return from ankle surgery, which is expected to be in December 2024.

8. Ersan Ilyasova

Career 3PT FG: 37%

Hailing all the way from Turkey, Ersan Ilyasova wasn't the flashiest player. However, the 6'9 power forward was effective at best when he got open for a catch-and-shoot three.

While he did have a talent in drawing charges, Ilyasova's beautiful stroke from rainbow country made him a valuable asset for any playoff contender, as he was often overlooked as one of the most effective stretch big men.

7. Mehmet Okur

Career 3PT FG: 38%

Before Ersan Ilyasova, there was Mehmet Okur. Despite playing in the earlier era, Okur was one of the earlier stretch big men back in the day, which was still quite unusual.

Although unorthodox, Okur did find some level of success, winning a championship in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons. Four years later, he became an All-Star. Had he played today, Okur's game would probably be more appreciated.

6. Channing Frye

Career 3PT FG: 39%

Channing Frye played for a handful of playoff contenders throughout his NBA career, given that he was a valuable asset as a stretch big man. When left open, Frye capitalized from rainbow country. In fact, Frye was usually a kickout option, making him a deadly weapon on offense.

The Cleveland Cavaliers utilized his strength alongside a great inside scorer like LeBron James. As a result, they even won a championship together in 2016 in dramatic fashion.

5. Matt Bonner

Career 3PT FG: 41%

Although often overshadowed by the San Antonio Spurs greats, Matt Bonner was an important piece for the Spurs dynasty. In fact, Gregg Popovich probably enlisted the red-headed big man to do one thing, which is shooting the three ball when the team needed it.

Whether it's a three-pointer during garbage time or a clutch basket, Bonner found a way to answer the call. Furthermore, he also shot a high clip from beyond the arc, making him an easy fan favorite in San Antonio.

Career 3PT FG: 38%

While the Celtics have been missing the services of Kristaps Porzingis, the team has relied on fellow stretch big man Al Horford. Although it took some time before Horford developed a shot from beyond the arc, Horford has worked hard enough to adapt to the modern game.

A vital weapon in the pick-and-pop, Horford has garnered a lot of his points from long range, proving to be a valuable asset for a championship contender like the Celtics.

Career 3PT FG: 37%

Kevin Love initially stamped his class in the NBA as an elite rebounder. However, Love has evolved as well into a reliable stretch big man. Often found hovering beyond the arc ready to shoot, the five-time All-Star can easily get hot from three-point land when left open. In fact, he was a valuable piece for the Cavaliers' 2016 NBA championship run.

Career 3PT FG: 40%

Karl-Anthony Towns has all the tools to be an elite big man. In fact, he's one of the biggest reasons why the Minnesota Timberwolves were able to win their first playoff series in 2024 before sending the defending champion Denver Nuggets home in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The New York Knicks liked what they saw and traded for the big man prior to the 2024-2025 season to reunite KAT with his former coach and help spread the floor for point guard Jalen Brunson.

Career 3PT FG: 38%

Speaking of big moments, there has never been any shooting big man quite like Dirk Nowitzki. As the man who revolutionized the stretch big, Nowitzki paved the way for three-point shooting big men that we enjoy today.

Aside from winning the NBA MVP, Nowitzki immortalized his legacy when he carried the Dallas Mavericks to a championship with his unstoppable shooting in 2011 at the expense of a heavily favored Miami Heat.