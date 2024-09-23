The Tennessee Titans lost again in Week 3, falling 30-14 to the Green Bay Packers. This performance was even worse than the two previous weeks and some of the biggest problems did not change. Will Levis, Tony Pollard, and Calvin Ridley are most to blame for the defeat.

The Packers opened the game with a Malik Wills rushing touchdown, but the Titans responded immediately. Levis hit Nick Vannett on their opening drive to tie the game. After a Packers field goal, Tennessee took over with a chance to take the lead. That is when Levis threw another pick-six and the game was not close again.

Head coach Brian Callahan was non-committal when asked if Levis would keep his job. The Titans have a primetime matchup against the Dolphins that will put both teams' quarterback issues in the spotlight. While this was never going to be an excellent season for this team, Sunday was far worse than they could have ever imagined.

Will Levis must improve to keep his job

The Bears beat the Titans because Will Levis threw a pick-six. An interception sealed the victory for the Jets in Week 2. And the Packers blew this game open with another interception returned for a touchdown. This is a trend that cannot continue if the Titans want to make the playoffs. While there are many issues, it all starts at quarterback.

Levis was a second-round pick in 2023 and played in nine games as a rookie. The interception problem was not apparent, with only four in the nine games. He did have a fumbling issue, with seven of those. While the fumbles have largely gone away, he cannot keep the ball out of the opponent's hands.

The Titans signed Mason Rudolph after he led the Steelers to the playoffs in 2023. A career backup, Rudolph finally left Pittsburgh for an opportunity to play. Although he got beat out by Levis, Callahan should be quick to pull the plug on this experiment. They lost their Week 1 game because of Levis and he did not help in this matchup. Don't be surprised if we see Rudolph as early as Monday night.

Tony Pollard did not carry the load in the run game

Week 3 was the worst game yet for Titans running back Tony Pollard. The former Cowboys back was signed this offseason to be the bell cow in Tennessee. While the first two weeks were solid, he did not shine against the Packers. Pollard ran for 14 yards on six attempts and added 15 yards through the air.

This was a key to the game because the veteran skill position players must help Will Levis. The second-year signal-caller is overmatched and needs a steady running game to succeed in the NFL. Tyjae Spears is a solid back as well and went for 54 yards in the game. But the Tulane product and Pollard must have good games in the same week for the Titans to win.

The Dolphins allowed 91 yards and two touchdowns to Zach Charbonnet on Sunday. Without Kenneth Walker, the Seahawks were able to run their way to victory. Pollard and the Titans must do the same on Monday.

Calvin Ridley must return to being a top receiver

The Titans swiped Calvin Ridley from their division rival Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. The former Falcons draft pick has the makings of a top receiver but has not been that this year. Week 3 was his worst game since joining the Titans, catching just one ball for nine yards. Levis and Ridley must form a connection to salvage this season.

DeAndre Hopkins has emerged as the top pass catcher on the Titans. The veteran grabbed six balls for 73 yards and a touchdown on Sunday and was one of the lone bright spots. Similarly to the running backs, they both need to be excelling for Tennessee to win games. Ridley is on a big-money contract and must live up to it.