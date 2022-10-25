Rapinoe mulls future with OL Reign ahead of first NWSL free agency period

Megan Rapinoe has made 88 appearances for the OL Reign over nine seasons with the team. She may have made her last one now that NWSL players can test free agency for the first time ever. The 37-year-old star had high praise for her coach Laura Harvey after the Reign lost 2-0 in the semifinals vs. the Kansas City Current, leaving the door open to her return to the team.

“Laura is a phenomenal coach,” Megan Rapinoe told reporters following the loss. “I think sometimes I don’t realize just how lucky I am to have been under her for almost my entire career … She is unbelievable. Hopefully I can stick around and play a little bit longer with her.”

Rapinoe and the rest of her squad went down early in the match when Alex Loera scored her first ever goal in the fourth minute of the playoff bout. The Current extended their lead after Kristen Hamilton scored in the second half in what would be the last goal of the match.

If she departs in free agency, Rapinoe, who also plays for the United States Women’s National Team, would finish her time with the Reign with 40 goals.