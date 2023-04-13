Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament. Throughout the 109-105 victory, DeMar DeRozan‘s daughter Diar DeRozan could be heard screaming every time a Raptors’ player was shooting a free throw. Scottie Barnes wasn’t sure if it had an effect, but he gave credit to the daughter of the Bulls star for trying, per Raptors beat reporter Josh Lewenberg.

“It was quiet in the gym. She was yelling. I was trying to figure out who it was… I don’t know if it really had an effect. We went 18-for-36 (from the line) so it had to have an effect somewhat. She did a great job.”

Diar DeRozan has to be thrilled that at least one of the Raptors’ players admitted her impact. She certainly tried her best at it, as she could be heard over the national broadcast every time Toronto went to the line.

Diar DeRozan went viral for screaming during Raptors free throws tonight. Listen to her dad's reaction 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BirwCtLe30 — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2023

Whether her impact was felt or not, Diar DeRozan watched her dad DeMar end up on the winning side in the matchup between the Raptors and Bulls. Her dad put forth a solid effort, finishing the game with 23 points and 7 rebounds, including two emphatic slam dunks.

For Barnes, he and the rest of the Raptors now head into the off-season after a disappointing year. Barnes particularly underperformed after a rookie of the year campaign last season. He will be expected to have better production in the 2023-2024 season.

Between Scottie Barnes and Diar DeRozan, the latter will probably be the only one tuning in to the next round of the NBA Play-In Tournament between the Bulls and the Heat. If the Bulls are smart, they will get her a seat right behind the hoop.