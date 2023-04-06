Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam drew high praise from Draymond Green.

Green and Siakam notably battled each other during the 2019 NBA Finals. And with Kawhi Leonard’s departure that summer, Siakam went on to reach another level as he eventually became Toronto’s number one option.

The Raptors reached the playoffs in two of the next three seasons and could reach it again this year if they come out of the play-in tournament.

Siakam is a big reason for that as he continues to put up solid numbers averaging 24.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists over 70 games this season.

And having personally witnessed Siakam’s growth into the player that he is today, Green decided to give the Cameroonian his flowers during his podcast.

“All-NBA player, All-Star, I’ve watched you guys grind from the beginning of your career to all of a sudden, the entire Toronto Raptors team is out in L.A. trying to get better,” Green told Siakam. “And personally, I think that all stems from your success and watching you and everything that you’ve done and the growth that you’ve had. Brother, I take my hat off to you.

“You literally went from a guy they were spotting up in the corner that was not a corner shooter to all of a sudden, out of nowhere becomes the second option. Most guys can’t take that next step to becoming a number one option, bro. It’s amazing. So I just want you to know, I take my hat off to you as a competitor, as someone who got to guard you. When I guarded you well in the Finals, we won. Clearly, I couldn’t guard you well enough — we lost. Much respect, bro.”

Siakam laughed before thanking Green for the praise.

“Appreciate it, bro. That means a lot,” Siakam responded. “At the end of the day, you put the work in and you do everything you’re supposed to do, especially being in Toronto too — people joke around that nobody really cares [about Toronto] — to see that respect from someone who’s done it at the highest level, that means a lot.”