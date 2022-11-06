Is Zach LaVine playing vs. Raptors?

Zach LaVine has so far missed three games this season after having a successful left knee surgery in late May, again leaving this Chicago Bulls team scrambling for a potential second scorer to pair up with forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic. With Chicago holding a 5-5 record and about to start the first game of their back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors, fans likely want to know: Is Zach LaVine playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

Is Bulls’ Zach LaVine playing vs. Raptors?

To put it shortly, no.

Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine will officially not be taking the floor in the first of Chicago’s two straight games against the Raptors, according to NBC Sports Insider K.C. Johnson.

“Obviously (LaVine) wants to play as much as he can play,” head coach Billy Donovan said before Sunday’s game. “But I think what we’ve had early in the season, especially the last week to 10 days with the number of games, the decision was best to manage him right now physically.”

The Bulls have five players listed on the NBA injury report, including guards Lonzo Ball and Coby White. Johnson added center Andre Drummond “has improved” but is unlikely to play against the Raptors due to the left shoulder sprain he sustained in late October against the San Antonio Spurs.

LaVine’s 20.7 points and 4.0 assists per game place him second on Chicago’s roster behind DeRozan. The Bulls dropped a close battle despite DeRozan going “full Michael Jordan” with 46 points against the Boston Celtics last Friday.

Though Chicago will certainly miss LaVine’s improved scoring and ability to play almost seamlessly with the team’s starting lineup, the Bulls’ guard depth has drastically improved with the contributions of former Miami Heat playmaker Goran Dragic and consistent performances of second-year guard Ayo Dosunmu and former Los Angeles Lakers fan-favorite Alex Caruso. Chicago’s bench placed ninth in the NBA in total scoring after just 10 games, a drastic improvement from their 29th spot last year, giving the Bulls just enough of a scoring punch to keep Chicago competitive despite the loss of the two-time All Star.

Whether the Bulls can find their rhythm against a Pascal Siakam-less Toronto Raptors team that currently ranks sixth in defensive rating will be up to the game readiness of Chicago’s more experienced bench options. Chicago will tip off against the Raptors at 6 p.m. EST in Scotiabank Arena. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago.