“What have you done for me lately.” Those words, or something hopefully a bit classier, could be what Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse hears at the end of the season. The former golden boy could be on the hot seat, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The dilemma is just one unforeseen development for an organization that suddenly finds itself being potential sellers ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Charania added that president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri’s phone will likely be ringing with calls about the Raptors’ top assets Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby. However, they will not be cheap.

The Raptors are 23-28 and currently outside of the NBA Play-in picture. It is a sharp decline from a 48-win season a year ago, and a downright plummet from their championship victory in 2019. Still, though, few would have expected Nurse’s seat to be warm only a few years removed from a sensational rookie season, which he then followed up with Coach of the Year honors in 2020.

He has seemingly been the perfect compliment to a front office that is well-regarded for finding hidden gems. Sure, they needed a diamond in Kawhi Leonard to bring home the gold, but Nurse’s impact and composure cannot be understated. He is currently earning eight million per year after signing a contract extension a couple years back. The length of that deal has not been disclosed, however, so there is no way to gauge the Raptors’ cost in potentially firing their head coach.

Nurse’s job security is not of immediate concern to fans. The team is at a crossroads with little time to decide if they will be deadline dealers or attempt a second-half surge into the playoffs. It will not take much for the Raptors to climb into to the 10th spot of the Eastern Conference as they trail the Chicago Bulls by only one game.

In a crowded pack, it may benefit them to ride it out with their guys, several of whom played a pivotal role in winning the franchise’s first championship. Those might feel like the glory days, but for many in The 6 it seems like only yesterday.

Unfortunately for Nurse, it was not.