The Toronto Raptors host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Power forward Scottie Barnes is on the injury report for the Raptors, listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain. Here's everything we know about Barnes' injury and his playing status vs the Nets.

Scottie Barnes injury status vs Nets

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently still some doubt as to whether or not Scottie Barnes will be able to return to the lineup on Thursday evening for the Raptors.

Barnes has missed over a week now with a right ankle sprain he suffered in a recent home loss to the New York Knicks, and that wasn't long after he had returned from a different injury that had kept him out of the lineup for most of November.

Joining Barnes on the injury report are Bruce Brown (right knee) and Immanuel Quickley (partial UCL tear), both of whom will miss the contest vs the Nets, among others.

Meanwhile, the Nets will be without Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain), Ziaire Williams (left knee sprain), and many others for the game. Brooklyn also will be playing in just its second game since dealing Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors for De'Anthony Melton (also injured) and future draft capital.

It's been a rough season for the Raptors so far this year, but Barnes has looked great when he's been healthy, building on last year's All-Star campaign with improved three-point accuracy as well as ball-handling skills, allowing him to be a one-man fast break at times for Toronto. The Raptors have also enjoyed the emergence of second year wing Gradey Dick as a legitimate on the ball threat.

In any case, the Raptors and Nets are slated to tip things off at 7:30 PM ET from the Scotiabank Arena.