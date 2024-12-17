ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Raptors host the Nets on Thursday! These two teams have struggled entering this matchup. The Nets have lost three straight, while the Raptors have lost four. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Nets have struggled this year. They are 10-16 and have lost three and six of their last seven games. Cam Thomas is the best player on the Nets and was just injured. With Thomas out for this game, Cameron Johnson is the best player on the Nets and will be their biggest key on offense. This is an interesting matchup against the Raptors because they have also struggled this year.

The Raptors have struggled this year and are in rebuilding mode. They have talent, but they are a very young team, and it has been a struggle for every player to gel as a team. RJ Barrett is the engine that makes the Raptors go this year, especially with Scottie Barnes injured. This is a big matchup for the Raptors because they need to bounce back after losing five straight entering this game.

Nets-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Raptors Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +4 (-112)

Moneyline: +144

Toronto Raptors: -4 (-108)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: MSG Network/ TSN/Sportsnet

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets have struggled on offense this year. They are 21st in scoring at 110.1 points per game, 17th in field goal percentage at 46%, and fourth in three-point percentage at 38.5%. This season, four different Nets players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Cameron Johnson leading the team with 18.6 points per game. Ben Simmons leads the team in assists at 6.6 per game. Johnson is the key to this offense, with Cam Thomas injured and Dennis Schroeder being traded to the Warriors. The Nets should be able to find some offense because the Raptors have struggled on defense, but it comes down to what Johnson can do. If Johnson plays well, then the Nets can run an offense, but if not, then it will be a long night in Toronto.

The Nets' defense has struggled this year. They are 21st in scoring defense, at 115.3 points per game, last in field goal defense, at 49.1%, and 27th in three-point defense, at 37.6%. Nic Claxton has been a beast down low for the Nets. He leads the team in rebounding, at 7.6 points per game, and in blocks, at 1.2 per game. Finally, three players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Day'Ron Sharpe leading the team with 1.4. The Nets have struggled on defense, but they get a solid matchup against a Raptors offense that has not been all that special in their own right. This might be an ugly game, but expect the Nets to find some stops on defense against the Raptors, even on the road.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' offense has not been playing well at all this year. They are 15th in scoring at 112.3 points per game, 14th in field goal percentage at 46.4% from the field, and 22nd in three-point shooting at 34.1% from behind the arc. Seven Raptors are averaging over double digits in scoring this year, with RJ Barrett leading at 23.5 points per game. Barrett also leads the team in assists at 6.1 per game. RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick are the two biggest keys for the Raptors on offense, with Barnes and Poetl injured. Despite Barnes and Poetl being out, Barrett, Dick, and the rest of the offense should be able to score on the Nets in this game, especially at home. The Nets are dealing with injuries in their own right, too, so expect the Raptors to play well on offense in this game.

The defense for the Raptors has also been inconsistent this year. They are 25th in points allowed at 116.5 points per game, 14th in field goal percentage defense at 46.4%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 35.4% from behind the arc. Jakob Poetl has been great down low and leads the way in rebounding at 11 per game, but if he's injured, Barrett is the leader at 6.8 per game. Poetl leads the team in blocks, too, at 1.3, but if he can't play, Boucher is the leader at 0.8 per game. Finally, four Raptors are averaging one steal per game, with Kelly Olynyk leading the team at 1.8. The Raptors have a great matchup in this game against a struggling and injury-riddled Nets offense. This defense should be able to slow down the Nets, and it helps the game at home in Toronto.

Final Nets-Raptors Prediction & Pick

These two teams are struggling this year. The Nets are dealing with more roster uncertainty after Dennis Schroeder was traded away and Cam Thomas is injured. Cameron Johnson is playing well, but he can not do everything himself. It hurts the Raptors that Scottie Barnes is injured and Jakob Poetl is questionable, but they have more to like, like entering this game and playing at home. RJ Barrett is the best player on the court in this game. The Raptors win and cover at home in this game.

