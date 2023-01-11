Pascal Siakam is always a threat to come up with a big performance for the Toronto Raptors, and he had one Tuesday night when he led his team to a 132-120 home win over the visiting Charlotte Hornets. In fact, Siakam played so well that he finally surpassed Kyle Lowry for the most number of games in Raptors uniform with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists, according to StatMuse.

Siakam ended up with 28 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, and seven assists in 36 minutes of action on the floor. His versatility was a problem for the Hornets all night long. If he wasn’t knocking down shots, Pascal Siakam was creating great scoring chances for his teammates. His defense was a bit suspect, but his brilliance on the other end of the floor still allowed him to finish with a plus-minus of +3.

The 28-year-old Pascal Siakam has now scored at least 27 points in each of his last two games, Prior to meeting with the Hornets, he collected 27 points, four rebounds, and six assists in a 117-105 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers in Toronto last Sunday. Hopefully for the Raptors, Siakam will be able to sustain his form, especially his efficiency, as he has not been shooting the ball generally well of late. Over his last five games, Siakam has only made 38.8 percent of his shots from the floor.

Siakam and the Raptors will finish their current five-game homestand on Thursday against the same Charlotte squad.