“The Rockets are victorious tonight against the Guangdong Dragons,” declared veteran broadcaster Craig Ackerman as the final buzzer sounded. Ackerman, now the voice of Houston's regional television broadcasts on the Space City Home Network, captured the moment as the Houston Rockets erased a 16-point deficit to secure a 114-110 comeback victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Expand Tweet

When Fred VanVleet departed the Raptors to join the Rockets during the 2023 free agency period, the seasoned point guard shared a heartfelt farewell to Toronto on Instagram. Shortly after, rapper and devoted Raptors supporter Drake seized the opportunity to playfully poke fun at VanVleet and his new team in the comment section.

Drake trolling Fred VanVleet on his move to the Houston Rockets

“My look alike … the love is forever,” Drake wrote in the comment section of VanVleet’s post. “Thank you for your character and your contributions over the years. The city will never forget! Good luck with everything on the Guangdong Dragons … I mean, the Rockets.”

“Relax.” the former Toronto Raptor replied.

Guangdong, naturally, is a team from China's professional league. The jab made sense at the time, given Houston's struggles, including a dismal 22-60 record the previous season and three consecutive years finishing among the NBA's bottom two teams.

With the addition of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, combined with the ongoing development of their young talent, the Rockets have made remarkable strides. They ended the 2023-24 season at an even 41-41 and have carried that progress into the 2024-25 campaign, boasting a 19-9 record. This impressive start positions them third in the Western Conference, trailing the second spot by just half a game.

The Raptors struggle this season

Without VanVleet, the Raptors have plummeted to a 7-22 record, placing them among the league's worst teams. In contrast, during Sunday’s victory in Toronto—VanVleet's first game back as a visitor after missing last season's matchup due to injury—Houston’s broadcast team couldn’t resist delivering some playful trolling of their own as the final seconds expired.

VanVleet had a quiet performance in the game, recording 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and just 2 points while shooting a cold 1-for-10 (10.0%). After the game, head coach Ime Udoka suggested that VanVleet might have experienced some “jitters” during his first game back in Toronto as a visiting player.

Ultimately, VanVleet secured what mattered most — a victory. With some help from Houston's broadcast team, he likely also relished a lighthearted moment at Drake's expense.

To acknowledge VanVleet's return, the Raptors organization showed their respect with a pregame “welcome back” message outside Houston's locker room, followed by a tribute video during the game.

Fred VanVleet had already earned significant wealth during his career before joining the Houston Rockets, but his most recent contract has raised the bar. Valued at $130 million, it stands as the highest contract ever secured by an undrafted player in NBA history.