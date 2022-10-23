The Toronto Raptors suffered their second straight loss on Saturday, as they fell to the Miami Heat on the second night of a back-to-back set, 112-109. Not only was this a tough loss for the Raptors, but to make matters worse, they are now set to lose rising star Scottie Barnes for an undisclosed period.

Barnes was forced to exit the game after just 13 minutes played due to what has been reported as an ankle sprain. He was unable to return, and it is now feared that the 21-year-old may have suffered a serious injury (via NBA reporter Tim Bontemps of ESPN):

Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes is likely to get an MRI on his right foot/ankle, but that he hasn’t been told that will be happening for sure. Said he expects him to miss some time.

To be clear, this was Toronto head coach Nick Nurse speaking to reporters right after the game. At that point, he did not have enough information about Barnes’ injury just yet. Even Nurse himself admitted that he remains unsure about the steps the team will take with regard to the injury, but the fact that he’s already declared that he expects Barnes to miss time is indeed very concerning.

We should get more information on this injury after Barnes undergoes more tests. Right now, Raptors fans are holding their collective breath as they hope and pray that the reigning Rookie of the Year hasn’t suffered a major injury here. Either way, it sounds like Toronto will be without their young stud for at least a couple of games.