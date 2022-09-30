Scottie Barnes trying to be Raptors’ Stephen Curry after ROTY campaign

Scottie Barnes had one heck of a rookie campaign with the Toronto Raptors last season. Unsurprisingly, however, the reigning Rookie of the Year winner isn’t resting on his laurels one bit.

One thing Barnes has been working on this summer is his jump shot. He now appears to be reaping the benefits of his hard work, as Barnes has seen a significant improvement in this particular facet of his game (via Raptors beat reporter Josh Lewenberg of TSN):

“I was just shooting right now and it felt pretty good,” Barnes said. “I’m making a lot shots so right now it feels good. I can’t complain. It feels better than last year.”

When asked who in the NBA he’s trying to emulate, the Raptors youngster pointed to none other than Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry:

“Of course we all want to shoot like Steph Curry,” Barnes said. “He makes a lot of shots, you know? But everybody can’t be Steph. I’m just trying to get my catch and shoots down, a couple off the dribbles. Just sticking to the basics.”

If you’re going to try and copy someone then it might as well be the greatest shooter of all time, right?

To be fair, Scottie Barnes is keeping his expectations in check. He knows that there’s just no one like Steph and that there’s probably nobody else who will ever be able to replicate what he’s done for the game of basketball. Then again, there’s no harm in trying, right?

Last season, Barnes averaged 0.8 triples per game. He knocked down just 30.1 percent of his 2.6 attempts per contest. It goes without saying that at this point, Scottie’s still quite a ways away from being in the shadow of Steph’s shadow.