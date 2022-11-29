Published November 29, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Scottie Barnes came off the bench for the Toronto Raptors for the first time this season on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The reigning Rookie of the Year made his way back from a two-game injury absence, and coach Nike Nurse deemed it would be best to have his prized youngster come off the bench against the Cavs.

Barnes came in a little rusty, scoring 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting, to go along with four rebounds, five assists, a steal, and three blocks. Nevertheless, he was still able to contribute to the Raptors, as he helped his team defeat the Cavs, 100-88.

After the game, Barnes spoke to reporters to provide a telling update on his injury. Apparently, it wasn’t an ankle problem that was bothering the 21-year-old. According to Barnes himself, it was a knee injury that kept him out for the past two games. The former fourth-overall pick admitted that he did not know where or how he sustained the injury, but he was also quick to play it down:

“Just the wear and tear of the NBA season. Little things are going to hurt,” Barnes said, via Raptors beat reporter Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports.

Raptors fans will love to hear that. It sounds like Barnes is good to go now, and he should be in the starting lineup when Toronto takes on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Another star who returned for the Raptors on Monday was Pascal Siakam, who was sidelined for the past 10 games due to a groin issue. The All-Star forward picked up right where he left off, coming up with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in a win against a fellow Eastern Conference contender.