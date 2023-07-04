The Toronto Raptors are in an interesting spot this offseason, having managed to retain a key free agent in Gary Trent Jr. while losing Fred VanVleet and replacing him with the streaky Dennis Schroder. They also added sharpshooter Gradey Dick in free agency, helping shore up a key area of need.

However, they're still entertaining trade offers for OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, seemingly waiting out the best possible deal for them. There's nothing wrong with that of course, but the holding pattern could turn sour, translating to the on-court product.

Which is why the Raptors should take advantage of the situation the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in as the latter franchise attempts to complete a trade for Damian Lillard. They accomplish this by completing a trade for Nets point guard Ben Simmons, a three-time All-Star whose trade value has taken a major hit due to myriad questions about his confidence and health.

With a major hole at point guard, trading some of their less valuable players for a potential star point guard would be low-risk, high-reward.

The perfect trade Raptors must offer for Ben Simmons

Raptors receive: Ben Simmons

Nets receive: Chris Boucher, Otto Porter Jr., Thaddeus Young, D.J. Wilson, Malachi Flynn, Joe Wieskamp

For the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors choosing Ben Simmons over a couple of solid rotation players in Chris Boucher and Otto Porter Jr. isn't an automatic decision for teams at this point in his career. However, if the Raptors are banking on Simmons returning to form while in Toronto, then it should be.

In a move that likely wouldn't even require them to surrender draft capital, the Raptors adding Simmons gives them a potential starting point guard that still has star potential at 26-years-old.

Should Simmons come into Raptors training camp and turn heads, he would presumably start alongside a pair of great shooting wings in Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby, whose off-ball gravity should routinely open up lane gaps for Simmons to penetrate. Scottie Barnes, a point-forward who could run some interesting 1-4 actions with Simmons given their athleticism and finishing ability, is another projected starter.

Trading Pascal Siakam

With the Toronto Raptors open to moving All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam, a trade with the Atlanta Hawks could net them multiple starting-caliber players. All of whom will either challenge for a starting spot or provide Toronto with one of the best benches in the league.

With that in mind, a trade that sends Siakam to the Hawks in exchange for De'Andre Hunter, Clint Capela and 2023 No. 15 pick Kobe Bufkin could be just what the doctor ordered.

At point guard, Ben Simmons will be backup up by Dennis Schroder; at shooting guard, Gary Trent Jr. will be backed up by Bufkin; at small forward, OG Anunoby will be backed up by 2023 No. 13 pick Gradey Dick; at power forward, Scottie Barnes will be backed up by Hunter; and, at center, Jakob Poeltl will be backed up by Capela.

For the Nets

For the Brooklyn Nets, this move is mostly about getting out from under Ben Simmons. Not necessarily his contract — although that does play a part — but the external pressure to play a guy that they clearly don't want there. A player who was acquired to play alongside stars that have long since departed.

Doing so while acquiring $20.2 million in expiring contracts does benefit them, though.

Even in their pursuit of Damian Lillard, as trading smaller expiring contracts of players who aren't expected to make an impact could appeal more to the Portland Trail Blazers than acquiring a single large contract with two years left on it.

Especially for a player that the team who acquired him would be pressured to play.

All the Nets would have to do then is send out some combination of first-round picks and young prospects like wing Dariq Whitehead and forward Noah Clowney.