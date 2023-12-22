We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Raptors-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Toronto Raptors will head to the “City of Brotherly Love” to face the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Raptors-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Raptors lost 113-104 to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at home. Initially, they trailed 29-20 after the first quarter. But they fell behind by 17 at halftime. Ultimately, they battled back but ran out of time. Scottie Barnes led the way with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Also, Pascal Siakam had 18 points. Gary Trent Jr. added 12 points off the bench, while Precious Achiuwa had 13. Overall, the Raptors shot 47.8 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent from the triples. The Raptors lost the board battle 46-41. Also, they committed 11 turnovers, and the Nuggets blocked nine of their shots.

The 76ers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-113 on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. Initially, they led by one entering the fourth quarter. But they pulled away in the fourth quarter. Significantly, Joel Embiid exploded for 51 points and 12 rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey had 35 points. The Sixers shot 53.6 percent from the field, including 36.4 percent from the 3-point line. Also, they converted 90.6 percent of their shots at the charity stripe by going 29 of 32. The 76ers had nine steals and forced 18 turnovers.

The Raptors lead the all-time series 62-47. However, the Sixers have won both games this season, winning 114-107 on the road and 114-99 at Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers have won five games in a row in this series. Furthermore, they are 3-2 in the past five games at Wells Fargo Center against Toronto.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-76ers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +8 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -8 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. 76ers

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors are inconsistent at shooting the basketball, ranking 16th in field-goal shooting percentage. Moreover, they struggle from beyond the arc, ranking 27th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Raptors are not great at the charity stripe, ranking 29th in free-throw shooting percentage. Despite all that, they are solid on the boards, ranking ninth in rebounds. The Raptors are also inconsistent with the basketball, ranking 18th in turnovers. Likewise, they struggle on the defensive rim, ranking 19th in blocked shots.

Siakam has been their best player, averaging 21 points and 6.7 assists per game. Also, he is shooting 50.7 percent from the field. Barnes is averaging 20.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting 49.3 percent from the field. Anunoby is another option, as he averages 14.7 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Dennis Schroeder is averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 assists per game.

The Raptors will cover the spread if they can convert their shots and do better from beyond the arc. Then, they must do better on the defensive side of the ball, not letting Embiid dominate them.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers are third in the Eastern Conference and staying hot. Ultimately, they are sixth in field-goal shooting percentage. The Sixers are also good from beyond the arc, ranking 10th in 3-point shooting percentage. However, they are elite at the charity stripe, ranking second in free-throw shooting percentage. The 76ers are also good on the boards, ranking sixth in rebounds. Likewise, they handle the ball efficiently, ranking sixth in turnovers. The 76ers continue to be good on the defensive rim, ranking seventh in blocked shots.

Embiid leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 35.1 points per game. Also, he is good on the boards, ranking 11.8 rebounds per game. Embiid continues to shoot like scorched Earth from the field, hitting 54.1 percent of his shots. Ultimately, he is the best player for this team and does everything and anything. Tobias Harris is another good player, averaging 16 points per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a good fourth option, averaging 13.3 points per game.

The 76ers will cover the spread if they come into this game with high energy and continue doing the things that make them successful. Additionally, they must put pressure on the Raptors and do everything to make them miserable all over the court,

Final Raptors-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Sixers have covered the spread in both games this season. Therefore, it is difficult not to imagine it happening again. Expect the Sixers to play to their strengths and eventually run away with this one. Thus, there is a good chance the Sixers win by at least 10 points tonight.

Final Raptors-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: -8 (-110)