ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Raptors visit the Celtics on New Year's spiraling, while the Celtics have hit a rough patch entering the matchup. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Raptors have struggled this year and are in rebuilding mode. They have talent but are a very young team, and it has been a struggle. They are 7-25 and have lost nine straight entering this game. RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are the two best players for the Raptors, but they will have their hands full against the Celtics on the road in Boston.

The Celtics look like one of the best teams in the NBA again this season. They enter this matchup with a 23-9 record. They have so much talent and can attack teams in waves. However, they must bounce back after losing three of their last five games. This matchup is very favorable at home, and it starts with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Here are the Raptors-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Celtics Odds

Toronto Raptors: +17 (-110)

Moneyline: +870

Boston Celtics: -17 (-110)

Moneyline: -1500

Over: 233 (-112)

Under: 233 (-108)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

Time: 3:00 pm ET/Noon PT

TV: TSN/ NBC Sports Boston

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' offense has been very inconsistent this year. They are 14th in scoring at 112.3 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage at 46.3% from the field, and 22nd in three-point shooting at 34.3% from behind the arc. Eight Raptors are averaging over double digits in scoring this year, with RJ Barrett leading at 23.4 points per game. Barrett also leads the team in assists at 6.2 per game. Barrett and Scottie Barnes make this offense go, and they need to step up big-time in Boston. It will be difficult against the Celtics' defense, but these two are the key for a Raptors team that needs a big win.

The defense for the Raptors has also been hard to consistently count on this year. They are 27th in points allowed at 119.1 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage defense at 46.9%, and 10th in three-point percentage at 35.5% from behind the arc. Jakob Poetl has been great down low and leads the team in rebounding at 10.9 per game. Poetl leads the team in blocks, too, at 1.3. Finally, five Raptors are averaging one steal per game, with Barnes leading the team with 1.4. The Raptors have so much potential on defense as a team, but it has not completely clicked yet. It will be an awful matchup for them against the Celtics in this game.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics have been great and efficient on offense. They are fourth in scoring at 119.5 points per game, 18th in field goal percentage at 45.8%, and 15th in three-point percentage at 36.4%. Six different Celtics are averaging over double digits, with Jayson Tatum leading with 28.5 points per game. He also leads in assists at 5.6 per game. Tatum makes this team go, but Jaylen Brown helps make up a big, dynamic duo for the Celtics because he averages 24.9 points per game. As great as Tatum and Brown have been, this offense also relies on and spreads the ball to Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, and Payton Prichard. The Raptors are on a downturn, and this offense should be able to score on a good but not great Toronto defense.

The Celtics' defense has been great and is better than their offense. They are eighth in scoring defense at 110.1 points per game, 11th in field goal percentage defense at 45.8%, and eighth in three-point defense at 35.2%. Down low, Tatum leads the team in rebounding at 9.6 per game. Then, three players average at least one block per game, with Porzingis leading the team at 1.5. Finally, three Celtics average at least one steal per game, with Brown tied for the team lead at 1.4. This Celtics defense has a chance to overwhelm the Raptors in Boston. The Raptors are healthy and should find some offense thanks to Barnes and Barrett, but the Celtics' defense is the better unit.

Final Raptors-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Raptors are the perfect team to help the Celtics escape their slump. Boston should overwhelm the Raptors on defense and easily score against them on offense. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best players in this game. The Celtics should win and cover at home against a Raptors team spiraling into this matchup. They are just better in this game.

Final Raptors-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -17 (-110)