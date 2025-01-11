ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again with another betting prediction and pick from the NBA as we head to the Eastern Conference for the continuation of this current season series. The Toronto Raptors (8-30) will take on the Detroit Pistons (19-19) with Detroit leading the season series 2-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Toronto Raptors are currently second-to-last in the Eastern Conference, going just 1-14 over their last 15 games. They've lost four straight heading into this one and most recently fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-126. They'll be hoping for an upset win over Detroit for the first time this season.

The Detroit Pistons are eighth in the East following their most recent 107-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Prior to that, they rode a five-game winning streak with solid wins over Orland, Minnesota, and Brooklyn. They'll hope to add another win over the Raptors as they work towards this season sweep.

Here are the Raptors-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Pistons Odds

Toronto Raptors: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +172

Detroit Pistons: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Detroit, Toronto Sports Net, NBA League Pass

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors are having another season to forget and their front office is already looking towards next season and how they can improve this current roster. They're dealing with minor injuries to their bench, but the story of this season has been their inability to score efficiently while stopping other teams on offense. They're fourth league-wide in points allowed to opponents (119.1) and rank near the bottom of the league in points for (111.1). Expect some major changes through the trade deadline and subsequent NBA draft.

Nevertheless, this team is full of young pieces and much like their opponents in this game, it may take a few years before the young lineup hits their stride and finds an identity on offense. RJ Barrett is leading the team with 23.1 PPG as they have seven players averaging double-digit scoring totals. Look for Gradey Dick to continue emerging as a go-to scoring threat as he looks to improve his mid-range game and become more consistent around the rim.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are sitting at .500 on the season and given their mark around this time a year ago, they've seen a massive improvement in their chemistry as a team. Cade Cunningham is having another breakout year with 24.3 PPG and a whopping 9.3 APG, ranking him fourth in the NBA. It's amazing to see what he can do getting his teammates involved early in the game as he's been able to notch most of his assists in the first half of contests. Expect this team to continue evolving throughout the season and they're only going to get better as time goes on.

Jaden Ivey is also having a monster season this year with 17.6 PPG and the addition of Malik Beasley has added a whole new dimension to this backcourt off the bench that they haven't seen in the past. As they continue to wait for Tim Hardaway Jr. to return from injury, Beasley will look to consistently hit from three as he hangs around the arc and waits for Cunningham to find him for spot-up opportunities.

Final Raptors-Pistons Prediction & Pick

These two sides are already familiar with each other in their third meeting this season and the Pistons have won both contests by a margin of four or less. Since their last meeting, however, the Raptors continue to slide while the Pistons are hitting a hot streak at the moment. Detroit certainly has the more capable lineup and they're playing with much more team chemistry than their opponents.

The Raptors will really have to lean on Gradey Dick and players like Chris Boucher to produce in a game like this. The main matchup will be focused on Cade Cunningham vs. RJ Barrett, but it's the perfect opportunity for role players to step up and make a difference in this game. Each of the two previous meetings saw two different leading scorers for each side.

While the Raptors have been underperforming this season, they've still managed a 22-16 record ATS, which stands as one of the league's best. The Pistons aren't far behind at 19-18 ATS and they've gone 9-9 at home while the Raptors are a terrible 1-17 on the road. All signs point to Detroit taking this game and covering the spread.

Final Raptors-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -4.5 (-112)