Raven-Symoné confessed that her name is not the only thing she shares with her That's So Raven character. Raven Baxter is known to be a teenage psychic who can see into the future. The actress believes she also shares similar qualities.

“I believe in psychics, puns f—ing intended,” the 37-year-old actress revealed on her podcast with wife The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda.

“I truly believe,” she continued. “I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room and it's reading energy and energy in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane.”

While Raven-Symoné the actress can't see into the future like Raven the character, she did admit that she has some psychic similarities like the character.

“I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I'm like, ‘Yo, this is weird,'” she said, adding. “There will be a time when I'm walking and I'll trip over nothing.”

Unlike Raven the character's natural abilities, Raven the actress says that spirital guides help her into seeing the visions.

“The way we connect is through our trauma. Meditation just allowed my spirit guides to help me and even to this day that can happen,” she explained.

However, she added that she does not fully trust fortune tellers.

“Now if you sit me down and somebody's like, ‘Look into my crystal ball,' I'm gonna be like, ‘Give me my money back.' But I do believe there is natural auras that hold the experiences of all of our people, totally,” she said.

The original Disney Channel series ran from 2003 to 2007. Raven reprised her role on the spin-off on the network titled Raven's Home which premiered in 2017. On the show, her son Booker has inheritied her powers and she helps him navigate them and the trouble that comes along with it.

Raven's Home airs Sundays at 8pm ET on Disney Channel.