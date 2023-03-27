Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Explore an open world and, upon dying, do it again. Here’s what you need to know about Ravenbound, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Ravenbound Release Date: March 30, 2023

Ravenbound comes out on March 30, 2023. It is available solely on PC.

Ravenbound Gameplay

Ravenbound is a third-person fast-paced open-world action RPG with roguelite elements. Players must roam the vast open world, exploring and killing enemies. It’s up to the players to decide where they want to go. However, as they explore the game’s vast world, they will encounter various foes, locations, and challenges. Players have a variety of weapons they can use to take down their enemies. This includes swords, shields, axes, and more. Players can find what weapon fits their playstyle more, and focus on those.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Other than weapons, the player will also have access to a deck. This deck, which expands whenever your character dies, lets you power up your character in various ways. Whether it be gear, weapons, magic, or other passive effects, each run you finish empowers your character more than the previous one. Take advantage of this to create a character that can face all odds.

However, that doesn’t mean that you can just power your way through enemies with strong cards. You will still have to draw and play the cards in your deck. Not only that, but you will also need to play properly, attacking, blocking, and dodging attacks. This is an action RPG as much as it is a roguelite game, so the player must find a good balance to between the two when playing.

Ravenbound Story

Players take control of a Vessel to the Raven, which is described as “an eternal weapon forged by imprisoned Gods.” To free themselves, and restore order to the island of Avallt, the Raven must send its Vessels to the island. With each Vessel’s death, the Raven becomes stronger, and so too do the Vessels. The Raven must repeat this over and over again until they have the strength to free the Gods and bring order to the land.

For more gaming news form us, you can check out our gaming news articles.