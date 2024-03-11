The Baltimore Ravens fell just short of their ultimate goal last season. They made it all the way to the AFC Conference Championship, and even held a slim lead over the Kansas City Chiefs at one point during the game. Unfortunately, the team collapsed in the second half of the game.
Despite the rough loss, there's still plenty to like about the team. The Ravens were the top team in the AFC last season for a reason. There's still some minor issues that should be addressed in the offseason, whether it's through free agency or the draft. That being said… it doesn't mean that they can just go and get any free agent they want.
Let's look at which free agents the Ravens have to avoid in the free agency period.
Chase Claypool, WR
Wide receiver has always been an area of concern for the Ravens in the Lamar Jackson era. They've always had an elite running game (between Lamar Jackson and their emphasis on the run game), but they've always lacked that top-tier wide receiver to get them over the hump.
Last season was arguably the best season the Ravens had in terms of their wide receiver production. With a new offensive coordinator leading the way, the offense thrived. Jackson has always been an elite passer, but last season showed that he can take that to another level, winning MVP awards in the process.
However, the team still lacks that top wide receiver to get them over the hump. Zay Flowers could get there; he certainly flashed a lot of talent that could flourish over time. Rashod Bateman is also coming along nicely as a potential WR2. Mark Andrews is also essentially a WR with the way he's utilized. That being said, having another weapon couldn't hurt the team, yeah?
While they won't be gunning for the big names like Calvin Ridley, the Ravens could stand to add another name to add to the fringes. Perhaps the team might be interested in a reclamation project with Chase Claypool? He's just entering his fifth year, after all, and his first two seasons with the team shows a lot of promise.
That being said, the teams need to do everything they can to avoid Claypool. Since being traded away from the Steelers, he hasn't been that productive. He struggled to crack the Bears' shallow rotation and was non-existent with the Dolphins. Claypool also has a reputation of being an unpleasant character in the locker room.
Austin Ekeler, RB
We mentioned earlier that the Ravens' running game has been excellent for the last few years. That being said, though… the team is in a bit of a bind entering this offseason. After a slew of injuries to their RB room, most of their big name running backs are set to test free agency. J.K Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Dalvin Cook will be hitting the market, leaving only Keaton Mitchell, Justice Hill, and Owen Wright.
Further complicating things for the Ravens is that Mitchell might not be available to start the year due to an injury he suffered. Hill was solid for them in spurts last season, but the team seriously needs a reliable running back to set their offense up. Jackson is an elite runner, but you can't always rely on runs from him to set the tone.
Baltimore is in prime position to go hunting for a new running back, and there's plenty of good running backs to target. The running backs that were franchise tagged last season are now free to look for a new team. Players such as Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, and Saquon Barkley are on the market.
One player they should probably reconsider is Austin Ekeler. There was a time when the Chargers star was one of the best runners in the league. His ability to catch passes from the backfield and his elite vision made him a dangerous threat. Last season, though Ekeler saw a sharp decline in his play. His age, workload, and injuries seem to have caught up with him. He had less than 700 yards on the season in 14 games played.
While there's a chance Ekeler bounces back, it's much better for the Ravens to go for the other running backs on the table first. Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry are intriguing options for Baltimore, as they will add a new dimension to their running game. It would much wiser to chase after a known commodity than to gamble on worse odds for a player to bounce back from a bad season.