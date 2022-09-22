Ravens: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens will be on the road to face the New England Patriots for a Sunday showdown, so it is time for some Ravens Week 3 bold predictions.

Baltimore is coming off a heartbreaking 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a career game with 469 passing yards and six touchdowns. Notably, the Dolphins outscored the Ravens 28-3 in the fourth quarter.

Now, Baltimore is preparing to bounce back versus the Patriots. The 1-1 record places the team in second place in the AFC North, but the Ravens need more after missing the playoffs last season. Facing a promising squad led by Pro Bowler Mac Jones and head coach Bill Belichick, Baltimore should have a tough challenge at the Gillette Stadium.

With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Ravens as they face the Patriots in Week 3.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Rashod Bateman finishes with 100+ receiving yards, multiple touchdowns

The NFL is finally having the chance to see what Rashod Bateman and Lamar Jackson can do together. In 2021, the duo started just two games together. As a rookie, Bateman missed the first five games of the season, while Jackson was sidelined for the last four.

So far in 2022, fans are getting flashes of how scary that duo can be for the future. In two games, Bateman has six receptions out of 12 targets for 167 yards. Additionally, he has two touchdowns, one in each game. Most importantly, he is averaging 27.8 yards per reception. That includes a 75-yard score in Week 2. So, even if he is still low in targets and catches, the wideout is making the most of his opportunities.

HOLY BATMAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Tune in on CBS!! pic.twitter.com/iGgfmfFu7w — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022

It seems that Jackson and Bateman are getting along and things can only get better. For comparison, the wide receiver had just 46 receptions for 515 yards and a score as a rookie. In 2022, he already has two touchdowns and a 100-yard game, which was against Miami. He only had one 100-yard game in 2021.

After showing he can play at a high level, expect the Ravens to give Bateman more touches. Because of that, he can potentially once again go for more than 100 receiving yards, but this time finally scoring more than one touchdown.

2. Lamar Jackson records 400+ all-purpose yards

In Week 2, Lamar Jackson surpassed Michael Vick for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback. The Raven now has 11 games with such yardage on the ground, and the record came in the best way possible: a 79-yard touchdown run.

Jackson’s running abilities are not a secret, but in two games, his passing game deserves some recognition. He has completed 38 of his 59 pass attempts, a completion rate of 64.4 percent. He totaled 531 yards for six touchdowns against just one pick. His 9.0 yards per attempt and 120.1 rating would represent career-highs.

His elite offensive performances in 2022 are showing that the 2019 MVP is still there. Following a tough loss, Jackson likely wants his chance to show that the fourth quarter against the Dolphins was just a one-time anomaly. Baltimore scored only a field goal in the final 15 minutes of the game, blowing a 22-point lead.

With a chip on his shoulder, Jackson should try to do anything to go back to the win column. That includes using all his tools, especially his running game. Because of that, fans can expect a big game coming from him, which will potentially have at least 400 all-purpose yards.

1. Ravens bounce back with a thriller ending, finally win in Foxborough

The Ravens have a 2-9 record against the Patriots in regular season play. That includes 0-6 in games played in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Most of that negative record is due to Tom Brady’s elite years with New England, which significantly limited Baltimore’s chances of ever getting a victory at the Gillette Stadium.

With Brady out of the picture and Jackson playing at an MVP level again, things might look different in the end. For that to happen, the defense also has to step up. The Ravens currently rank last in the league in pass defense, allowing 379 yards per game, while the Patriots are ninth with just 197 allowed per contest. Baltimore’s numbers are inflated due to Tagovailoa’s game-of-a-lifetime performance, but it’s still worth noting. Playing versus Pro Bowler Mac Jones will be tough, so unless the defensive unit improves, a win will be more difficult to get.

All things considered, the game should be a nail-biter. Both teams have strong offenses led by quality quarterbacks. The contest will likely come down to the last possessions, so do not be surprised if kicker Justin Tucker is the hero at the end of the day with a long field goal to give Baltimore the lead.

With Jackson playing well and Tucker as a potential last-second solution, the Ravens could walk away with their first victory in Foxborough.