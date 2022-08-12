The Baltimore Ravens soundly defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-10 in Thursday night’s preseason opener. With the win, Baltimore further extended one of the most impressive stats in NFL history. The Ravens have now won 21 preseason games in a row and have not lost one since 2016, when Joe Flacco was their quarterback.

Baltimore is hoping to bounce back after injuries derailed the 2021 season. The Ravens have a host of players looking to step up and cement their spot on the roster. These three players in particular helped their case in Thursday’s preseason opener.

Ravens who impressed in preseason opener

3. Daryl Worley

No one on Baltimore’s defense stood well above the rest on Thursday. However, the Ravens didn’t need anyone to, considering they held the ball for over 35 minutes and limited the Titans to just 59 total plays. The Ravens put together a solid team effort and showed that their defense can be scary at full strength.

Of the defensive players, Worley had arguably the best game. The seventh-year corner had four solo tackles, tied for a team high, and a pass break-up in the win.

Early on in his career, Worley was a solid full-time starting corner. In his first four seasons, split between the Panthers and Raiders, he played in 56 games and had five interceptions. However, since 2019, he has bounced around with four different teams, including one game with the Ravens last season.

Worley remained unsigned for months, until Baltimore brought him back on a one-year deal Monday. With a solid outing in the preseason opener, Worley strengthened his case for a roster spot come the regular season. Considering that the Ravens suffered so many injuries at corner last season, more help at the position is appreciated.

2. Shemar Bridges

Baltimore’s receiver woes have endured for years now. The Ravens’ issues at receiver may be more dire than ever in 2022, with very little experience in the group.

The team is counting on unproven commodities at receiver this season, and Bridges may have set himself apart on Thursday. Bridges, an undrafted rookie, led all players with four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown, plus some spectacular grabs. He averaged 15.5 yards per reception, the most of any player with multiple catches.

.@ShemarBridges17 have a day 🔥🔥🔥 Tune in on WBAL! pic.twitter.com/nOn6vVwBN2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 12, 2022

Bridges, who is a fourth-stringer on the Ravens’ depth chart, made a big push for the roster with his performance on Thursday. The former HBCU player mostly flew under the radar, with many sites not even carrying his college stats. If he keeps up his performance this preseason, then that could change very quickly.

1. Anthony Brown

Brown started his college career at Boston College, but his 2021 season at Oregon truly put him on the map. The fifth-year senior threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns while leading the Ducks to a 10-4 record. He also added 658 yards and nine scores on the ground, but still went undrafted in April.

The Ravens saw the potential in Brown and signed him as an undrafted free agent. If his performance on Thursday is anything to go by, Baltimore made a wise decision by signing him. Brown completed 10 of his 15 passes for a game-high 117 yards, including an outstanding 34-yard pass to Bridges.

Brown currently appears as the fourth quarterback on the Ravens’ depth chart. He will likely compete with veteran Brett Hundley for the third QB spot, and the other will likely miss the roster. Considering Hundley only threw two passes on Thursday night, Brown may now have the inside track for a roster spot.