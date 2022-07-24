3 potential Ravens trade candidates entering 2022 NFL training camp

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping the 2022 season will be much different for them than the 2021 season was. The Ravens were beleaguered by injuries from the get-go, and it resulted in them missing the postseason entirely, which was an unbelievably disappointing result given the hope that surrounded the team heading into the season.

But now everyone is starting off with a clean bill of health heading into the 2022 season, and to be quite frank, things can’t go nearly as bad they did last season. The Ravens should be heavily bet on to improve from their 2021 season, and they could end up being the team to beat in the AFC North if things go their way.

As we head into training camp, there are some position battles on Baltimore’s roster that are very interesting and will bear watching once camp kicks off. Those position battles will yield a winner and a loser, and sometimes, that leads to a trade. Let’s take a look at three players on the Ravens roster that could be trade candidates once training camp gets underway.

Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

Baltimore Ravens training camp trade candidates

No. 3: Ben Powers

Ben Powers has played pretty consistently on Baltimore’s offensive line over the past few seasons, but has failed to really carve out a spot for himself. Heading into training camp, it seems like he may get boxed out of a starting guard spot by Tyre Phillips, meaning Powers will likely head to the bench if he sticks around with the Ravens.

Powers has been rather inconsistent during his initial stint with the Ravens, but he is still young. The problem is that when it comes to him and Phillips, Phillips can play tackle too, which is versatility that Baltimore may need later on this season. Phillips is probably going to get a shot to earn a starting spot in training camp, meaning Powers name could be on the trade block during training camp.

There’s a chance that Powers could earn a starting guard spot in training camp, but the problem is that Kevin Zeiter already has one of the guard spots locked up for himself. As a result, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Powers shipped off for a late round draft pick to a team that could use some help at guard during training camp.

No. 2: Mike Davis

It may seem strange to consider Mike Davis a trade candidate considering Baltimore only recently signed him to a one-year earlier this offseason, but Baltimore’s running back room has been in flux all offseason long. JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards figure to be the leading duo after both guys missed the entire 2021 season, with Davis seemingly brought in as an insurance policy.

The problem is that Davis may not even be needed. Dobbins and Edwards could end up being ready to return for Week 1, which wasn’t initially expected, which would make having Davis on the roster senseless. If he’s not going to play, what’s the point of having him on the roster?

Davis could be used as a third back or kept on the roster incase something were to happen to Dobbins or Edwards, but the Ravens have 2019 fourth round pick Justice Hill waiting behind Davis for more reps. Hill hasn’t played much, but he’s been solid when he’s found himself on the field. Trading Davis before he even plays for the Ravens would be a bit of an interesting move, but if Dobbins and Edwards are ready on time, it would make sense to try to recoup a draft pick in return for him.

No. 1: Chuck Clark

Chuck Clark has had a pretty rough offseason. After finally earning a starting safety role on Baltimore’s defense over the past two seasons, he had to sit back and watch the Ravens completely revamp their safety depth chart this offseason. The Ravens went out and signed star safety Marcus Williams in free agency, and drafted Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

That leaves Clark behind, wondering what he did wrong. Clark had become a do-it-all safety over the past two seasons, in which he improved in coverage, as a tackler, and was even used as an in-the-box safety from time to time too. But now he’s out of a starting job, and may end up getting traded during training camp.

Clark is easily Baltimore’s best trade asset, because he has a track record of being a successful starting safety in the league. The Ravens need help at wide receiver, so maybe they could find a team that needs help at safety looking to unload an extra wideout to Baltimore. With Williams and Hamilton in town, there doesn’t seem to be a spot for Clark anymore, making him Baltimore’s most likely trade candidate heading into training camp.