It looks like Baltimore Ravens cornerback Trayvon Mullen will be added to the growing list of players who have suffered season-ending injuries. Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that Trayvon Mullen had toe surgery that will likely keep him out for the entire 2023 NFL season.

The Mullen injury news comes less than two weeks after the cornerback was cut and almost immediately re-signed by the Ravens. Baltimore gave Mullen a one-year, $1.2 million contract in March. The team released him on July 28 because he didn't disclose a non-football injury. On the following day, Mullen agreed to a new contract with the Ravens that includes less money.

The Mullen injury is certainly one that Baltimore can survive. The Ravens have one of the NFL's best secondaries, led by cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams. Rock Ya-Sin is expected to start opposite Humphrey at the other cornerback spot in his first year with Baltimore.

Baltimore had hoped that Mullen would provide depth to the unit. The 25-year-old is looking to resurrect a once-promising career.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Mullen in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After recording four interceptions and 28 passes defensed in two and a half seasons for the Raiders, Mullen was traded by Las Vegas to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick. Mullen was waived by the Cardinals after playing eight games with Arizona last season.

The Dallas Cowboys picked up Millen, but he only appeared in one game before getting cut for the second time in 2022.