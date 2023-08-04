The New Orleans Saints just lost some valuable versatility on their roster. Fourth-year linebacker and regular special teams contributor Andrew Dowell suffered a torn ACL at training camp Wednesday, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleansFootball.com, and will miss the entire season.

The injury was not initially believed to be so serious, but further tests have brought Dowell and the team to this devastating outcome. He was unlikely to crack the top of the depth chart, but the 26-year-old was earning consistent reps at practice for his productivity in special teams. Dowell recorded two forced fumbles for the Saints last season.

The four-year fixture at Michigan State came into the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. His tenure there did not last long and he ultimately would up in New Orleans in November. Dowell was preparing to enter his fourth season with the franchise after re-signing in April.

During the Sean Payton era, the Saints typically thrived on the next man up mantra. Depth, balance, and attention to detail enabled them to overcome talent deficiencies. Dennis Allen played a crucial role in that successful improvisation, but he is serving in a much bigger role now as head coach. There is pressure on him to get results as the leader of a football team after struggling with the then-Oakland Raiders and with New Orleans in his first year.

Losing a solid supplemental player like Andrew Dowell will make it harder for Allen and the Saints to tighten up all the little things. Others will have to step up even more in training camp to ensure this group is ready to meet expectations by opening kick-off.