Zay Flowers' antics in the Ravens-Chiefs game have social media losing its mind.

The Baltimore Ravens have struggled throughout the second half. However, Zay Flowers broke the internet for all the wrong reasons. After being seen taunting, fumbling, and possibly injuring his hand on the bench, social media couldn't help but lose its mind.

It all started with a taunting call. I'm not sure how controversial the call was. He's clearly taunting the Kansas City Chiefs on this play. Even so, the taunting rule is pretty dumb. But it pushed the Ravens out of the red zone.

Agree with the taunting call? pic.twitter.com/StcuPKSoEe — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

Baltimore has all but imploded and Flowers played a large part in that. Stephen A. Smith lost his mind too after the Ravens' wide receiver fumbled the ball on the one-yard line. Just a disaster of a drive for the star rookie.

“Game Over. A taunting penalty by Flowers, followed by a fumble/touchback! Don’t get me started on the earlier penalties that led to KC scores. Now stupidity by Clowney w/ roughing the passer. Ravens will lose due to LACK OF DISCIPLINE/MATURITY….barring a miracle.”

It's not a great look overall. The Ravens just keep getting in their own way. It's almost like they don't want to advance to the Super Bowl or something. There's still a chance but time is running short for this Baltimore team.

When it comes down to it, many are against the taunting call in the NFL. But since it's a rule, it's hard to defend Zay Flowers. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals isn't a fan of the taunting penalties.

“Let the guys taunt.”

Maybe one day the league will remove the taunting penalty. But for now, it's in place. For that reason it really bit Zay Flowers in the behind. He'll surely learn from this moment, but right now he can't feel great.