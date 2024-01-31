The Ravens have a logical replacement at DC

The Baltimore Ravens are losing defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, as he has accepted the head coaching job with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, but John Harbaugh could have a replacement lined up to take over as the team's defensive coordinator for the 2024 season.

The Ravens have defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, who has interviewed for a number of defensive coordinator positions around the league as a logical replacement. It would not be a surprise to see the Ravens and John Harbaugh quickly promote him to defensive coordinator. He is one of the most in-demand coaches out there, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Dennard Wilson has either had, or has been requested to have interviews for the defensive coordinator roles with the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans. Before joining the Ravens under Mike Macdonald, Wilson was with Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and 2022, serving as the defensive passing game coordinator in 2022, helping the Eagles get to the Super Bowl.

Harbaugh has another logical replacement candidate on its staff in Anthony Weaver, who is currently the defensive line coach and associate head coach for the Ravens. Anthony Weaver interviewed for the head coaching role with the Washington Commanders. It will be worth monitoring who the Commanders choose for their next head coach under new ownership and new general manager Adam Peters.

It seems like Wilson and Weaver would be logical candidates, and the Ravens could be at risk of losing the candidate that they do not promote. It will be interesting to see who will be the Ravens' defensive coordinator in 2024.