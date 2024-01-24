This doesn't look too good, Ravens fans...

Sure, the Baltimore Ravens have undoubtedly had an impressive season. That said, their journey to the AFC Championship Game comes with an ominous cloud looming over their Super Bowl aspirations. Despite a stellar 13-4 record and a convincing victory over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, the Ravens' inconsistent pass protection emerges as a glaring concern ahead of their clash with the formidable Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens, led by the electrifying Lamar Jackson, have secured a coveted spot in the AFC Championship Game after a 34-10 triumph over the Texans. This marks their return to the title game for the first time since 2012. They are set to host it for the first time in franchise history. Of course, they enter the AFC Championship Game with high hopes, yet a notable Achilles' heel threatens to unravel their aspirations.

Ravens' 2023 Season So Far

Reviewing the Ravens' 2023 season, it's evident that they have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL. After all, they clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Spearheaded by MVP candidate Lamar Jackson, the Ravens' offense has been a juggernaut. They averaged over 30 points per game and achieved record-breaking feats. Defensively, they have been equally formidable. They rank among the league's top units in both yards and points allowed.

In the Divisional Round clash against the Texans, the Ravens showcased their dominance. Jackson once again took center stage, amassing 252 total yards and four total touchdowns. The defense played a pivotal role, limiting the Texans to a mere 10 points and forcing three turnovers.

However, as the Ravens gear up for the AFC Championship Game, the spotlight is on their biggest flaw – the inconsistent pass protection. It is this vulnerability that, if not addressed, may well prove fatal to their Super Bowl dreams. This is especially true when facing the potent offensive prowess of the Kansas City Chiefs. The outcome of the highly anticipated matchup may hinge on the Ravens' ability to shore up their protection and thwart the relentless pressure from the Chiefs' defensive unit. Only time will tell whether this fatal flaw becomes the undoing of the Ravens in their quest for championship glory.

Here we will look at the Baltimore Ravens' fatal flaw that will doom them in the AFC Championship Game vs. Chiefs.

Unstable Pass Protection

Despite an impressive regular season, the Ravens find themselves entering the AFC Championship Game with a cloud of concern. Yes, Lamar Jackson's talent as a quarterback is undeniable. That said, the 37 sacks he endured throughout the season shed light on the struggles of the Ravens' offensive line in keeping him upright.

Remember that the vulnerabilities in the Ravens' pass protection were starkly evident in their first few weeks of the season. That's where Jackson faced relentless pressure. He was sacked three or more times in four of the Ravens' first five games. Now, the Chiefs' formidable defense poses a significant threat. The Ravens' offensive line must step up to shield the reigning MVP to avoid a challenging matchup.

Despite boasting seven Pro Bowlers this season, including standout center Tyler Linderbaum, the Ravens' offensive line allowed 41 sacks during the regular season. That's tied for 16th in the NFL. However, when considering the down, distance, and field position of each play that resulted in a sack, the Ravens' adjusted sack rate plummeted to 25th in the league. This below-average performance raises concerns for a team aspiring to contend for the championship. Recent history indicates that successful Super Bowl teams typically boast higher adjusted sack rates.

Against the Texans

In the Divisional Round clash against the Texans, the Ravens grappled with early-game challenges in pass protection. They struggled to pick up blitzes and counter the twists and games deployed by the Texans' defensive front. Both offensive tackles, Morgan Moses and Ronnie Stanley, faced difficulties in the first half. This prompted offensive coordinator Todd Monken to implement quick-hitting plays in the second half. The Ravens managed to adjust to the defensive pressure in the final two quarters, though. This salvaged their offensive performance.

Honorable Mention: Special Teams

In addition to pass protection woes, the Ravens encountered issues on special teams during their victory over the Texans. A 67-yard punt return for a touchdown by Steven Sims in the second quarter provided the Texans a lifeline in the first half, as their offense struggled. However, the Ravens rebounded with a 37-yard kickoff return by Devin Duvernay at the beginning of the third quarter. This set up a 15-yard touchdown run by Jackson. Yes, Justin Tucker showcased his reliability with successful field goal attempts. However, punter Jordan Stout faced challenges, contributing to an overall mixed special teams performance for the Ravens.

Looking Ahead

The Baltimore Ravens now gear up for the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite a stellar regular season and a convincing Divisional Round victory, the specter of inconsistent pass protection looms large. This threatens to unravel their Super Bowl dreams. The vulnerabilities exposed in their offensive line raise legitimate concerns about their ability to withstand the relentless pressure of the Chiefs' formidable defense. The Ravens must urgently address these issues. They have to make strategic adjustments to shore up their pass protection and special teams.

The outcome of this impending clash will hinge not only on the brilliance of Lamar Jackson but also on the collective resilience of the entire team. For the Ravens, the path to championship glory lies in their ability to fortify their weaknesses. They need to do this to overcome the formidable challenge posed by the Kansas City Chiefs and secure a coveted spot in the Super Bowl.