The Baltimore Ravens are facing an injury crisis at quarterback ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2023 NFL Playoffs will get underway this weekend, and the Ravens have already ruled Lamar Jackson out for their playoff opener against the Bengals. Via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson was once again out of practice, marking 17 consecutive absences for the QB, while backup Tyler Huntley took a step in the right direction.

Jackson was once again not on the field with his Ravens teammates on Thursday, but Huntley, who did not throw during Wednesday’s practice, was seen taking part in drills and had resumed throwing the ball.

Huntley, who is listed as the Ravens’ second-string quarterback, is battling a slew of injuries, including shoulder tendinitis and as well as an ailment in his wrist. Despite the multiple injuries, Huntley took an important step in the right direction ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Jackson, who hasn’t practiced in over one month, is dealing with a lingering knee injury and it’s unclear when he’ll be back. The team had been hoping he’d be ready to suit up in the playoff opener, but that’s already been ruled out of consideration ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

If Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are both unavailable, the Ravens will once again deploy Anthony Brown, who struggled in his first NFL start during Week 18, also vs. the Bengals. He was intercepted twice and completed less than 45 percent of his pass attempts in the game, while not throwing a touchdown pass.

Hopefully, the update on Huntley will clear the path for the Ravens’ backup to return against the Bengals, but the team has not yet revealed its QB plans.