Ravens likely to get huge JK Dobbins boost in Week 3 vs. Patriots

J.K. Dobbins is “expected” to feature for the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 3 road matchup against the New England Patriots, as noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Dobbins has been sidelined since suffering a season-ending torn ACL injury during the Ravens’ preseason finale against the now Washington Commanders last year. He also tore his LCL, meniscus, and hamstring in the contest, as he wound up missing the entirety of the 2021 regular season.

Dobbins underwent a slow and steady injury rehab process. He was not a regular in OTAs and was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list in July. He was activated off of the PUP list in early August after passing his physical, and he went on to feature in the Ravens’ training camp schedule.

While there was much speculation that Dobbins would play in the Ravens’ regular season opener against the New York Jets, the team decided not to give him the green light to take part in the contest. And while he ended up being a full participant in practice ahead of Baltimore’s Week 2 home matchup against the Miami Dolphins, he was once again ruled out from featuring for the AFC North powerhouse.

Now, Dobbins, who is listed as questionable for Week 3, is slated to play against the Patriots, which comes as head coach John Harbaugh noted during a press conference on Friday that “it’s not going to be too long” before the running back returns to action.

Overall, Ravens running backs Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill are projected to receive key touches on the ground in Week 3. They combined for a mere 24 rushing yards in the loss to Miami last week.

The Ravens are aiming to pick up their first road win over the Patriots in nine years.