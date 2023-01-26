The 2022 NFL season is officially in the books for many teams. Because of that, they are already turning their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft. ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently released his first mock draft of the year, and it should give Baltimore Ravens fans some idea of what the organization will do in the first round.

One of the most intriguing teams this offseason is the Ravens. After missing the playoffs the year before, they returned to the postseason thanks to a 10-7 record. Baltimore ended up falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-17 in the Wild Card Round due to a wild fumble recovery for a 98-yard touchdown.

With Lamar Jackson set to hit free agency, the front office needs to address some issues to convince him to stay. The quarterback is considered one of the top free agents in 2023 and should get a big paycheck in the summer.

Because of that, the team’s first-round selection gains even more importance. Depending on what the Ravens decide to do, it could certainly affect Jackson’s free agency destination.

With that being said, here is who Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Baltimore Ravens will pick at No. 22 at the 2023 NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens Pick 22: Quentin Johnston – WR, TCU

“Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is out, and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future with the Ravens is uncertain after he and the team haven’t been able to agree to a new contract,” Kiper said. “Coach John Harbaugh isn’t used to this sort of chaos.”

Still, in the middle of the “chaos,” Kiper believes Jackson will return to Baltimore on a franchise tag. However, for that to happen, he needs some help in the receiving department.

In the 2022 season, the Ravens placed last in the league in receiving yards by wide receivers with 1,517. To make matters worse, 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman has been dealing with injuries since he entered the league. He has a total of just 18 games in his career and three touchdowns.

Kiper is projecting the Ravens to select Quentin Johnston out of TCU. The junior is widely considered one of the best wide receivers in this class, with some even saying he will be the first player at his position off the board.

This past season, Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. He significantly improved in each of his collegiate seasons, earning First-Team All-Big 12 in 2021 and 2022. His yards-per-catch average of 22.1 in 2020 was the highest by a true freshman in conference history.

In 2022, he averaged 17.8 yards per reception for the Horned Frogs. Kiper said he could help the Ravens stretch the field with his ability to catch deep balls.

“At 6-4, he’s still developing as a route runner, and he’s a physical mismatch once he gets his body into defensive backs and leaps for the ball,” Kiper said. “Jackson could use Johnston’s length in the red zone.”

Johnston played a huge role in TCU’s surprising season. After starting the season unranked, the Horned Frogs managed to finish the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record. They made it to the College Football Playoff, beating Michigan in the semifinals. TCU would end up losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship Game.

Despite how things ended for the Horned Frogs, it is difficult to ignore what Johnston did for them. The wideout had four 100-yard games in 2022, all against ranked schools at the time. This includes 163 yards versus Michigan in the CFP and a season-best 206 against Kansas.

By selecting Johnston, Baltimore gets an experienced college player with a lot of talent. The wideout gives Jackson more reason to stay and continue building on what the team already has. At the end of the day, Johnston can be a game-changing selection for the Ravens.