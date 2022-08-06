All-Pro DE Calais Campbell drops truth bomb on future with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is entering the wrong end of his 30s, and naturally, there are questions about his future with the franchise.

Campbell was a key cog for the Ravens when he arrived in 2020, recording 4.0 sacks, six passes defended and 28 tackles in 12 games en route to his sixth Pro Bowl appearance. However, 2021 saw him decline, registering just 1.5 sacks and one pass defended in 15 games (14 starts). He did have 49 combined tackles, but it was quite clear he was no longer the same player that used to terrorize offenses–at least not in 2021.

While Campbell is confident he can still make a big impact with the Ravens in 2022, he admits he’s not certain what lies beyond the upcoming campaign.

“I’m in a place right now where I’m just taking it this year. I know I’ve got this year in me,” Campbell told reporters on Friday, per Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know if there’s anything left after that, but I’m going to leave it all on the field, empty the tank, and when it’s all said and done, after this year, I’ll reconvene in the offseason to see where I’m at. But right now, I’m preparing like this is my last year. So, I’m going to give it everything I have.”

Perhaps a good year in 2022 would help Calais Campbell extend his career, but with no guaranteed money left in his contract in 2023, the possibility of him playing his final year in the NFL (or at least with the Ravens) is real.

If it is really Campbell’s final year, though, it sure looks like he has every plan to go out with a bang. If anything, that is everything the Ravens could ask for as they try to make waves in 2022 and get back to playoff contention after missing the postseason.