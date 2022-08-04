Ravens’ Tyler Linderbaum sent for X-rays, MRI after injury at camp

Baltimore Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum was stepped on during today’s practice. The 25th overall pick was forced to leave practice early.

Linderbaum has already received an X-Ray and everything came back good to go. He is also set to receive an MRI, which many believe will come back clean.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke on Linderbaum’s injury during a post-practice press conference. He stated, “It’s a physical drill there, and [he] came up a little sore. They’ve looked at it, X-rayed it. They’ll do an MRI on it to make sure, but all indications are it’s nothing serious at all.”

The longtime head coach clearly believes that everything will be good to go for the Ravens rookie.

When the Ravens added Tyler Linderbaum in this year’s draft, they were looking for the future of their offensive line. During his time at the University of Iowa, Linderbaum built his case as one of the best centers in college football history.

According to PFF, Linderbaum allowed just two total sacks and 11 total hurries during his entire collegiate career. He did this while playing in 35 games, and 2,317 total offensive snaps.

A healthy Linderbaum could serve as the centerpiece of this offensive front. Linderbaum has often been compared to longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and he could also play a similar role for this Ravens team.

At just 22 years old, Linderbaum could be blocking on this team for the next decade. If all goes to plan, he will be a top-10 center in the NFL by the end of his rookie season.