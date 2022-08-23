Baltimore Ravens make Gus Edwards move as he recovers from torn ACL

The NFL season is right around the corner and each team has set its sights on making the necessary roster adjustments ahead of this. One of the interesting storylines surrounding the Baltimore Ravens has been the status of running back Gus Edwards. The 27-year-old suffered a non-contact ACL tear during practice last season which caused him to miss the entirety of the year. While there was optimism that he would be able to make his return for the opening week the Ravens shut this down by placing him on the reserve/physically unable to play list.

This means that Edwards will miss at least four games making the Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals the earliest he could return. The Ravens will certainly be looking forward to getting the 6’1″ runner back in the lineup. In his last full season in 2020, Edwards ran for 723 yards and six touchdowns on 144 carries.

It may not be the news the Ravens were hoping for but certainly is the right one for Edwards’ future. With his absence continuing it should be expected that JK Dobbins and Mike Davis control the carries. It has no been over a year since Gus Edwards has been able to step on a football field and he certainly will be itching to get back. The injury occurred just a few days prior to last year’s opening matchup which must make the wait even more brutal. Head Coach John Harbaugh and the rest of the Ravens have talked about their excitement for Edwards to return and hopefully, he remains on schedule for that Week 5 target date.