The Baltimore Ravens have been hoping to have much better health heading into the 2022 season. They got hit by the injury bug early and often last season, and it ended up resulting in them missing the playoffs entirely. If they can stay healthy, though, they are clearly one of the best teams in the NFL.

One of the positions where Baltimore got hit the hardest was running back. Their top two running backs, JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both tore their ACLs before the season even started, setting Baltimore’s offense back from the get-go. As a result, fans have been axiously awaiting news on both these guys’ injury recoveries as we head into training camp.

While Gus Edwards is expected to be back at some point this season, he may not end up being ready for Week 1. Edwards was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list heading into camp, and the Ravens aren’t sure if he will be ready by the start of the season.

RB Gus Edwards is in question for Week 1, but Ravens are optimistic about other guys on PUP. Rookie 4th round TE Charlie Kolar is dealing with what could be sports hernia. He’s still being evaluated but expectation is he’ll miss some time. David Ojabo still hasn’t signed deal. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 26, 2022

This recent update on Gus Edwards’ injury recovery is a bit concerning. The hope was that he and Dobbins would be good to go by the start of the season, but that doesn’t appear to be likely anymore. If Edwards has to miss time to open the season, that would be a pretty significant blow to Baltimore’s ground game.

Edwards still is on track to return to the field at some point this season, but it may not be as early as the Ravens would have hoped. While this would set the Ravens’ offense back a step, it is something that they should be able to overcome, especially once Edwards finds his way back on the field.