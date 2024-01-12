Could Mark Andrews be returning for the Ravens Playoff run?

When Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews went down with an ugly-looking ankle injury thanks to a hip-drop tackle on November 16th against the Cincinnati Bengals, the immediate assumption was that Andrews, a multiple-time Pro Bowler and Lamar Jackson's go-to weapon, would be lost for the season. Even after Ravens head John Harbaugh came out a few days later and said it was possible that Andrews could return at some point in the season, it had already been announced that Andrews had suffered a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury, it seemed like an awfully optimistic outlook to believe that Andrews could play any time this season. After all, this wasn't your run of the mill turned ankle.

Less than two months later, though, Mark Andrews has found his way back to the practice field, and with the Ravens still having another week until their first postseason game, it's looking more and more likely that Andrews could actually make a return this season. Understandably, that has John Harbaugh and everyone in the Ravens locker room pretty fired up.

“Everybody’s excited for Mark,” Harbaugh said while addressing the media on Friday afternoon, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Mark, you see him in the training room every day, he’s in the weight room, he’s in the meetings. Everybody knows and everybody kind of knew he was coming out and practicing, so they’re happy for Mark. You always want to see one of the brothers out there doing their thing.”

Limited to only ten games, Andrews finished the season with a career low in yards, however, in his ten appearances, he was as productive as we've come to expect from him. Andrews still managed to lead the Ravens in touchdown receptions with six, on top of 45 receptions for 544 yards. In the previous four seasons, Andrews had averaged 75 receptions, 940 yards, 8 touchdowns per year. In his absence, it was 2nd-year tight end Isaiah Likely who stepped up, pulling in 30 receptions for 411 yards and 5 touchdowns. Those two tight ends, plus a balanced receiving corps gives Lamar Jackson the best cast of weapons he's had in his career. Couple that with a dominant Ravens defense, and it's understandable why the Ravens are the favorites to win the AFC.