The Baltimore Ravens have already started making changes to their team, as they decided to part ways with a familiar face on the coaching staff, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The Ravens and assistant head coach/pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt agreed to mutually part ways, per league source. Hewitt had been on staff since 2012. But both sides felt timing was right for a fresh start. Hewitt interviewed for DC jobs last year and will have interest,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hewitt joined the Ravens as an assistant special teams coach in 2012 and was promoted to assistant secondary coach in 2014. In 2024, Hewitt was promoted to the assistant head coach.

Hewitt will now have the chance to interview for defensive coordinator jobs, or he may find himself back in the college route where he had a stint at Notre Dame and Rutgers. The Ravens will have to find a replacement for what Hewitt brought to the team, and there's a good chance that they find somebody internally.

The Ravens recently added former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano to the coaching staff as a senior secondary coach. Pagano was the defensive coordinator in 2011 for the Ravens before he took the Colts job, and he'll look to have more success with the team.

Ravens looking to build going into next season

After a strong season for the Ravens, they were not able to end it the way they wanted to, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Lamar Jackson, who is one of the frontrunners for NFL MVP once again, had another strong season but was not able to get the team over the hump. Nonetheless, his teammates still speak highly of him, one of those including Derrick Henry, who joined the Ravens in the offseason.

“I came in, you know, being a teammate and found a brother,” Henry said about Jackson. “Lamar is, you know, what makes this thing go. He's the reason why we still had a chance. I told him the same thing, hold his head high man.”

After their loss against the Bills, Jackson shared a message to his teammates.

“Hats off to all the guys, man,” Jackson said during his postgame press conference. “The players who was all on a journey together, man. Unfortunately, some of the guys won't be here next year.”

The Ravens will mostly likely look different next season and it's already started with the coaching staff, but if they're able to keep their main guys, they should once again be competitive.