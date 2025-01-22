The Baltimore Ravens suffered a brutal loss against the Buffalo Bills. Baltimore lost their Divisional Round game 27-25, dashing their hopes of a Super Bowl run once again. Nobody took the loss harder than Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Jackson's reaction to losing against the Bills, captured in locker room videos, is tough to watch.

“Two points,” Jackson said. “I don't let shit linger, but I just know how these type of games be. That's why I kept saying ‘ahh, man.' I'm mad, bro. I ain't gonna be alright.”

Derrick Henry had nothing but good things to say about Lamar Jackson immediately after the crushing loss.

“I came in, you know, being a teammate and found a brother,” Henry said about Jackson. “Lamar is, you know, what makes this thing go. He's the reason why we still had a chance. I told him the same thing, hold his head high man.”

Lamar gave a ton of respect to his teammates during his official remarks after the game.

“Hats off to all the guys, man,” Jackson concluded during his postgame press conference. “The players who was all on a journey together, man. Unfortunately, some of the guys won't be here next year.”

Lamar Jackson hopeful for Ravens' 2025 season after crushing loss vs. Bills

Despite the tough loss, Jackson is hopeful that Baltimore is close to getting over the hump.

The 2025 offseason could be crucial for the Ravens.

“We are right there,” Jackson said, per Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today. “I'm tired of being right there. We need to punch it in. We need to punch in that ticket.”

Jackson believes that their woes against the Bills were simply down to execution.

“We’re a team,” Jackson said. “First half I had two costly turnovers. Me not holding the safety. Me just knowing the coverage and me knowing it was man, threw a b.s. interception. It was 7-7 at the time. I believe they scored after that. Battled back. A fumble. (I) tried to make something happen. It was like an RPO play, so I couldn’t really throw the ball to (Isaiah) Likely. The offensive line was down the field. So I was trying to make something happen. I tried to squeeze the ball, it slipped out of my hand. Von Miller picked it up, got some yards. I think that led to points for them. It’s a team effort out there.”

The turnover that eventually did Baltimore in was a fumble by Mark Andrews during the fourth quarter. Even so, Jackson still defended his veteran tight end.

“[Mark has] been busting his behind. He’s making plays happen out there on that field for us. Came up short,” Jackson concluded. “Like I’ve been saying all season, every time we’re in a situation like this, turnovers play a factor, penalties play a factor.”

It will be interesting to see how the Ravens go about reloading their roster this offseason.