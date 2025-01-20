The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-25 in the Divisional Round. Baltimore put together a torrid second-half comeback after taking an 11-point deficit into halftime. But the snowy conditions made it difficult for both offenses and cost Baltimore in big plays. Mark Andrews fumbled and dropped a two-point conversion that cost the Ravens a chance in this game. A social media post from before the game may have jinxed the tight end.

The snow did impact Andrews, as the ball slipped through his hands on two key fourth-quarter plays. The Ravens got the ball down five points with over 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. After they picked up a first down, Lamar Jackson hit Andrews for a big gain. But the tight end fumbled and Terrell Bernard jumped on the ball.

But the Ravens' defense and Jackson bailed out Andrews with just over three minutes to go. The Bills kicked a field goal to push the deficit to eight and Jackson took advantage. After ripping down the field, the Ravens tried their second two-point conversion of the game. Jackson hit Andrews on the hands but he dropped the ball.

The Ravens lost to the Bills for plenty of reasons but Andrews was a big part of the loss.

The Ravens needed a better performance from Mark Andrews

Zay Flowers missed both playoff games for the Ravens this year, which put a lot of pressure on Andrews and Isaiah Likely. The tight ends combined for 80 receiving yards against the Steelers as their top two receivers. Likely led them in yards again with 73 and Andrews did have 61 yards on five catches.

But even with his solid box score, Andrews was disappointing in this game. If he holds onto the fumble earlier in the fourth quarter, he may not have needed to catch the two-point conversion. But given a chance to redeem himself, he could not do it to force overtime.

The Ravens lost the AFC Championship Game last year after Zay Flowers fumbled on the goal line. While there were other aspects to that loss, it will be remembered as the Zay Flowers game. This will likely happen with this loss for Mark Andrews, as the dropped conversion will be the lasting image from this loss.

The Bills head to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game and their fourth playoff matchup. They have not beaten the Chiefs in the playoffs but can make their first Super Bowl in a generation with a win.