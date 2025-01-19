Leading up to their divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers has been a questionable name after missing Wild Card Weekend with a knee injury. Although there was some optimism that Flowers would be available against the Bills on Sunday night, he was officially ruled inactive, per the Ravens on X.

With Flowers out, Lamar Jackson must rely on Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, and Mark Andrews as the team's main focal points in the passing game.

The Ravens still have running back Derrick Henry in the backfield, keeping their offense nearly as scary as they were to finish the regular season.

But, with Jackson's 0-1 record against Josh Allen and the Bills in the playoffs, they're hopeful for a different result this time around, even without their Pro Bowl receiver.

